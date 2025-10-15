Bomb threats targeting celebrities in Chennai: Ilaiyaraaja latest to get hoax email after Trisha Krishnan, Vijay

Of late, celebrities and politicians in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, have been the target of bomb threats sent via email, causing a security scare. Music composer Ilaiyaraaja is the latest to face such a scare. A report by The Hindu states that the composer’s T Nagar studio was the target of the bomb hoax on Tuesday. Here’s what happened. Music composer Ilaiyaraaja's studio in Tamil Nadu was targeted, causing a security scare.

Ilaiyaraaja’s studio receives bomb threat

The report states that an email was sent to Ilaiyaraaja and the DGP’s office on Tuesday claiming that an explosive was planted at his studio. Once alerted, the police, including the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), rushed to the composer’s studio and conducted an extensive search operation.

The threat was confirmed to be a hoax by the police, and an inquiry revealed that the email, sent from a Hotmail address, was similar to those sent to other VIPs in Chennai over the last few weeks. The Cyber Crime and City Police are investigating the matter.

When Trisha Krishnan, Vijay received bomb threats

On October 2, emails were sent to DGP claiming that bombs had been placed at several VIPs’ offices and residences, including those of actors Trisha in Teyanampet and Shekher in Mandaveli. The BDDS rushed to the locations but found nothing suspicious.

PTI reported that on October 9, the police arrested a 37-year-old man named Shabik for making a call to the police control room about planting a bomb at actor and Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay’s Neelankarai residence. The BDDS found that call to be a hoax, too, after searching the actor-politician's house from 3:00 to 7:25 AM.

Politicians, including Chief Minister MK Stalin, Governor RN Ravi, Naam Tamilar Katchi coordinator Seeman, and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami, as well as the Raj Bhavan in Guindy and the Bharatiya Janata Party office in T Nagar, have also been the targets of these bomb threats.