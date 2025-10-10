Trisha Krishnan hits back at rumours of her marriage to businessman: ‘Waiting for them to schedule my honeymoon too’

Trisha Krishnan is in no mood to entertain baseless rumours of her personal life. The actor has quashed rumours of her supposed marriage to a Chandigarh-based businessman after reports grabbed attention on social media. Trisha Krishnan has cleared the air on reports of her marriage.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Trisha wrote, “I love when people plan my life for me. Just waiting for them to plan the honeymoon too (fed up emoticon).”

Trisha's personal life has been subject to media scrutiny for several years. She was rumoured to be dating Rana Daggubati and was previously engaged to entrepreneur Varun Manian. They exchanged rings in 2015 but called off their engagement soon after.

Her bond with actor Vijay has also attracted attention. The two have been a popular on-screen couple, working together in films like Ghilli and Leo. She also appeared in a cameo role in The GOAT. Vijay married Sangeetha in 1999, and they have two children, Sanjay and Divya. Rumours of Trisha and Vijay dating each other first surfaced when she posted an elevator selfie wishing him on his 50th birthday.

Earlier in June, Trisha posted a picture on her social media to wish Vijay on his birthday. She couldn't seem to take her eyes off him as he played with her pet dog, Izzy. “Happy Birthday bestest (hug and evil eye emojis),” she wrote.

On the work front, Trisha starred in Vidaamuyarchi, Good Bad Ugly and Thug Life this year. She will soon star in Vishwambhara and Karuppu.