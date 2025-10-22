Ilaiyaraaja moves Madras HC over unauthorised use of his songs in Dude: 'They're distorting it, adding beats to it'

Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju's Dude has fallen into legal trouble as renowned music composer Ilaiyaraaja has moved the Madras High Court over the use of his songs in the films without authorisation. As per updates from Live Law, he told the Madras High Court that he is being ‘cheated’ by music companies who continue to use and distort his songs without authorisation. Ilaiyaraaja told Madras High Court he is being 'cheated' by big music labels.

Ilaiyaraaja files complaint

The case was heard on Wednesday (October 22), before Justice N Senthilkumar. The plea was filed by the musician against Sony Music. Earlier, the court had directed the music company to provide day-to-day accounts of revenue generated through the streaming of Ilaiyaraaja's songs. A portion from the song Karutha Machan from the film Pudhu Nellu Pudhu Naathu (1991) was used in Dude.

The case was submitted by Senior Advocate S Prabakaran, who appeared for Ilaiyaraaja. He stated that the SC had not issued any interim directions in the plea, and there was no impediment to hear the present petition. However, considering judicial discipline, the judge thought it fit to wait till the Supreme Court considers the matter.

More details

The report stated that Prabakaran ‘objected and submitted’ that the music company had not filed any written statement so far. It had also failed to produce the requested revenue details. Narayan submitted that the company is submitting the accounts in a ‘sealed cover to maintain confidentiality’.

Prabakaran objected at this point and submitted that even the Supreme Court had criticised the practice of submitting documents in sealed cover. Considering these points, the judge decided not to accept the sealed cover at this stage and decided to wait for the Supreme Court's decision in the matter.

Prabakaran also argued that it was not possible for Ilaiyaraaja to file an application against big labels for every movie. “I may be a famous music composer. But I'm being cheated by these music companies. They are continuing to use my songs without any authorisation. They're distorting it, adding beats to it,” Prabakaran stated in his argument.

The court went on to state to Prabakaran that Ilaiyaraaja was within his liberty to file a separate application if his songs were being used unauthorisedly in any other movie.