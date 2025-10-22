Search
Dude worldwide box office collection day 5: Pradeep Ranganathan film beats Love Today lifetime haul; collects 95 crore

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Updated on: Oct 22, 2025 02:05 pm IST

Dude worldwide box office collection day 5: Keerthiswaran's debut film with Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju will soon hit the ₹100 crore mark.

Dude worldwide box office collection day 5: Keerthiswaran’s debut film, Dude, starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles, is holding its own at the box office worldwide. The film, released in Tamil and Telugu ahead of Diwali on October 17, is nearing the 100 crore mark worldwide.

Dude worldwide box office collection day 5: Mamitha Baiju and Pradeep Ranganathan in a still from the film.
Dude worldwide box office collection

Mythri Movie Makers, producers of Dude, announced on their social media that the film has collected 95 crore worldwide. Sharing a new poster of Pradeep from the film, they wrote, “DUDE continues the festivities at the box office. #DUDE grosses over 95 CRORES in 5 days worldwide.”

According to the producers, the film had earned 66 crore worldwide in its first three days of release, reaching 83 crore by day 4, with the Diwali holiday providing an advantage for the film’s collections. Trade website Sacnilk reported that Dude made 50.3 crore net in India, with the film showing a slight dip on Tuesday.

The film has surpassed the collections of Love Today (2022) and Dragon (2025), despite criticism for the story not living up to expectations. For context, Love Today had earned 19.90 crore worldwide in five days, while Dragon had earned 64.50 crore. They collected 83.55 crore and 150.52 crore worldwide, respectively, in their lifetime. It remains to be seen if Dude beats Dragon’s haul.

About Dude

Dude tells the story of cousins Agan (Pradeep) and Kural (Mamitha) who have grown up together despite the rift between Agan’s mother Parvathy (Rohini) and Kural’s father, who is Parvathy’s brother, minister Athiyamaan Azhagappan (Sarathkumar). When Kural proposes marriage to Agan, old family secrets spill out, revealing the true faces of family members and threatening the peace in their lives.

