Dude worldwide box office collection day 5: Pradeep Ranganathan film beats Love Today lifetime haul; collects 95 crore

Dude worldwide box office collection day 5: Keerthiswaran’s debut film, Dude, starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles, is holding its own at the box office worldwide. The film, released in Tamil and Telugu ahead of Diwali on October 17, is nearing the ₹100 crore mark worldwide. Dude worldwide box office collection day 5: Mamitha Baiju and Pradeep Ranganathan in a still from the film.

Dude worldwide box office collection

Mythri Movie Makers, producers of Dude, announced on their social media that the film has collected ₹95 crore worldwide. Sharing a new poster of Pradeep from the film, they wrote, “DUDE continues the festivities at the box office. #DUDE grosses over 95 CRORES in 5 days worldwide.”

According to the producers, the film had earned ₹66 crore worldwide in its first three days of release, reaching ₹83 crore by day 4, with the Diwali holiday providing an advantage for the film’s collections. Trade website Sacnilk reported that Dude made ₹50.3 crore net in India, with the film showing a slight dip on Tuesday.

The film has surpassed the collections of Love Today (2022) and Dragon (2025), despite criticism for the story not living up to expectations. For context, Love Today had earned ₹19.90 crore worldwide in five days, while Dragon had earned ₹64.50 crore. They collected ₹83.55 crore and ₹150.52 crore worldwide, respectively, in their lifetime. It remains to be seen if Dude beats Dragon’s haul.

About Dude

Dude tells the story of cousins Agan (Pradeep) and Kural (Mamitha) who have grown up together despite the rift between Agan’s mother Parvathy (Rohini) and Kural’s father, who is Parvathy’s brother, minister Athiyamaan Azhagappan (Sarathkumar). When Kural proposes marriage to Agan, old family secrets spill out, revealing the true faces of family members and threatening the peace in their lives.