Ponniyin Selvan 2 box office day 4 collection: Aishwarya Rai's film earns over 200 crore gross worldwide

Ponniyin Selvan 2, directed by Mani Ratnam, has earned over ₹200 crore gross at the global box office. Taking to its Twitter on Monday evening, Madras Talkies shared the update. It posted a brief clip on which the words '200+ cr worldwide gross in cinemas worldwide' was written. (Also Read | Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan, Vikram, Anil Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan attend Ponniyin Selvan 2 screening)

Ponniyin Selvan 2 box office day 4 collection: The film has already earned over ₹ 200 crore gross worldwide.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Madras Talkies captioned the post, "Breaking barriers and conquering the globe! PS 2 soars high and crosses over 200 crores worldwide!" It also added the hashtags--PS 2 running successfully, Cholas are back, and PS 2. Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "Yes! 200Cr + in 4 days. We need to do 3000Cr + in 45 days. Let's do it." Another comment read, "Ma'am this collection will be yours mam @trishtrashers and @Karthi_Offl."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ponniyin Selvan 2 directed by Mani Ratnam, is the sequel to the 2022 film. The period drama hit the theatres on April 28. The film is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy's five-part novel series of the same name. Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 covered one-third of the novel series and the rest was told in the second part. Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Parthiban, and Vikram Prabhu reprise their roles in the second installment of the epic drama that narrates the story of the Chola Dynasty. Actor Kamal Haasan has lent his voice to the film's narration. AR Rahman composed the music for the film.

In the film, Jayam essays the role of the great king Rajaraja Chola I. Aishwarya plays dual roles--Queen Nandini, the princess of Pazhuvoor, who is on a mission to seek vengeance, and Mandakini Devi. Trisha is seen as Kundavai. The big-budget film released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam worldwide.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The film series draws its title from Arulmozhi Varman's alternate name: Ponniyin Selvan meaning 'Son of Cauvery', an epithet he received in childhood after he was said to be saved by the mighty river Cauvery from drowning. The film is jointly produced by Ratnam’s Madras Talkies and A Subaskaran's Lyca Productions.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10