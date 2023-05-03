Ponniyin Selvan 2 box office day 5 collection: Mani Ratnam's Aishwarya film sees drop, grosses over 230 crore worldwide

Filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 2 (PS2), which grossed over ₹200 crore in its four-day opening weekend, witnessed a major drop at the box office on Tuesday, as per trade sources. At the end of its fifth day run in cinemas globally, the film approximately grossed over ₹230 crore. Also read: Ponniyin Selvan 2 box office day 4 collection

Aishwarya Rai during a press conference for promotion of Ponniyin Selvan 2 in Mumbai last month. (PTI)

PS2 is the second part in the Ponniyin Selvan franchise, which has been adapted from Kalki’s iconic novel of the same name. After attempting to make the film twice in the past, Mani Ratnam successfully managed to complete the film this time.

As per trade analyst Trinath, Ponniyin Selvan 2 witnessed a major drop on Tuesday across regions. However, with no major Tamil release for the next few weeks, the film will have a long, uninterrupted run, he said.

“The film had a terrific opening and managed to breach the ₹200 crore club in just four days. However, the film did witness major drop at the box office in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday vis-à-vis Monday, which was a public holiday (Labour Day). After Tuesday, the global box office earnings are over ₹230 crore approximately,” Trinath said.

He further added that the film will have a long run in Tamil Nadu as there are no major releases (in Tamil) for the next few weeks. Trinath had added that PS2 might not collect on par with the first part at the box office. However, since the makers made heavy profits from PS1 itself, which was released in September 2022, whatever they’re earning from PS2 will be a bonus.

PS2 was also dubbed and released in Hindi as well as Telugu. Unlike the first part, PS2 has done reasonably well in Telugu states. The film marked Aishwarya Rai’s comeback to Tamil cinema after a decade. Aishwarya played dual roles – Nandini and her mute mother Mandakini Devi.

The first part in the franchise grossed over ₹500 crore at the box office globally during its theatrical run. In Tamil Nadu, PS1 went on to become the highest grossing Tamil film of all time in Tamil Nadu after surpassing Kamal Haasan’s Vikram’s lifetime gross of ₹183 crore in the state.

