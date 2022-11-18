Ponniyin Selvan I box office: Aishwarya Rai-starrer crosses 500 crore worldwide, only the second Tamil film to do so

Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: I has finally joined the prestigious Rs. 500 crore club globally and has become the second Tamil film after Rajinikanth’s 2.0 to achieve this feat. In Tamil Nadu, it has become the highest grossing film with gross earnings over Rs. 230 crore, surpassing SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2. Also read: Ponniyin Selvan I overtakes Brahmastra, Vikram to become third-highest-grossing Indian film of 2022

Ponniyin Selvan: I, also known as PS1, tells the story of the early life of Arulmozhivarman (Ponniyin Selvan), who would become the Chola emperor Rajaraja I (947–1014). The film stars Jayam Ravi in the role of Arulmozhivarman while Vikram, Karthi, Trisha and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were seen in other key roles. The film was released on September 30.

Trade analyst Trinath confirmed that PS1 crossed Rs. 500 crore at the worldwide box office. “This week the film enters its 50th day of run in cinemas. It has now crossed Rs. 500 crore globally and continues to run in good numbers of screens everywhere. This is the second Tamil film after 2.0 to collect over Rs. 500 crore at the global box office,” Trinath said. The other south Indian films with over Rs. 500 crore in box office earnings include RRR, KGF 2, Baahubali 1 and 2.

PS 1 marked Aishwarya Rai’s comeback to Tamil cinema after a decade. Aishwarya was seen playing dual roles – Nandini and her mute mother Mandakini Devi. Upon release, both audiences and critics were mighty impressed with Aishwarya’s performance.

Mani Ratnam had recently said in an interaction that the second part in the franchise will release in cinemas in another six to nine months and the team is currently busy with the post-production work.

Meanwhile, Mani Ratnam will next team up with Kamal Haasan after a gap of 35 years for a yet-untitled Tamil film. The announcement was recently made on the occasion of Kamal Haasan’s birthday.

