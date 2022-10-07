Ponniyin Selvan I box office week 1 collection: Film crosses 325 cr worldwide, is 3rd highest-grossing Tamil movie ever

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Oct 07, 2022 02:29 PM IST

Ponniyin Selvan I box office: Mani Ratnam's film starring Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Karthi, Trisha and Jayam Ravi collected more than ₹325 crore gross worldwide in its first week. Ponniyin Selvan: I released on September 30.

ByHT Entertainment Desk

Filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: I, based on the eponymous novel by Kalki, continues to perform well at the box office. As per trade sources, the film has earned more than 325 crore gross globally in seven days. Ponniyin Selvan: I released in theatres worldwide on September 30 in five languages – Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The period film had done a business of 318 crore gross worldwide in six days, earning 130 crore in Tamil Nadu alone. Also read: Ponniyin Selvan I box office day 6 collection

Trade analyst Trinath confirmed that Ponniyin Selvan: I, also known as PS1, grossed more than 325 crore at the box office worldwide in its first week. “PS1 is having an excellent run at the box office. In seven days, the film has grossed more than 325 crore and is set to cross 350 this weekend... This is the sixth Tamil film to enter 300 crore club after movies such as 2.0, Enthiran, Kabali, Bigil and Vikram,” Trinath said. Ponniyin Selvan: I is now only behind 2.0 and Vikram, after overtaking Kabali and Enthiran's box office collections in the past two days.

Ponniyin Selvan: I tells the story of the early life of Arulmozhivarman (Ponniyin Selvan), who later became the Chola emperor Rajaraja I (947–1014). PS1, which is made on a huge budget of 150 crore, registered the best Tamil opening of 2022 with a gross opening worldwide collection of 80 crore. As per Lyca Productions, the film’s co-producers, Ponniyin Selvan: I has become the ‘fastest 100 crore grosser in Tamil Nadu’ and continues to ‘break records’.

The film stars Jayam Ravi, Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi among others. Ponniyin Selvan: I marked Aishwarya’s comeback to Tamil cinema after a decade. Aishwarya plays dual roles – Nandini and her mute mother Mandakini Devi.

The second part of Ponniyin Selvan will be released in cinemas next year. Filmmaker Mani Ratnam had recently said in a media interaction that he was glad he could make the film into two parts, and release part 1 now as audiences are ready to watch a film in multiple parts.

