Ponniyin Selvan I box office day 6 collection: Mani Ratnam film cross 318 cr worldwide, earns 130 cr in TN alone

Ponniyin Selvan: I continued to do good business worldwide on day 6 of its release, making ₹18 crore gross. The Mani Ratnam magnum opus starring Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha and Sobhita Dhulipala, among others, earned ₹318 crore gross worldwide, so far. As per trade sources, the film has collected ₹202 crore at the domestic box office, of which it has earned ₹130 crore in Tamil Nadu alone. Ponniyin Selvan: I released on September 30. Also read: Ponniyin Selvan I box office day 5 collection

Ponniyin Selvan: I is made on a huge budget and has already turned out to be the best Tamil opening of 2022 with a gross opening worldwide collection of ₹80 crore. As per Lyca Productions, the film’s co-producers, Ponniyin Selvan: I, or PS1, has become the ‘fastest ₹100 crore grosser in Tamil Nadu’ and continues to ‘break records’. The period drama released in theatres worldwide in five languages – Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Earlier on Wednesday, trade analyst Trinath had confirmed that Ponniyin Selvan: I had grossed more than ₹300 crore globally. “PS1 is doing exceptionally well. The (Durga) puja holidays is drawing audiences in hordes and shows are going houseful for the entire week. Globally, the film has crossed over ₹300 crore and in Tamil Nadu, it has minted over ₹100 crore. This is emerging as the biggest blockbuster in Mani Ratnam’s career,” Trinath had said.

The period drama tells the story of the early life of Arulmozhivarman (Ponniyin Selvan), who later became the Chola emperor Rajaraja I (947–1014). The film marked Aishwarya’s comeback to Tamil cinema after a decade. Aishwarya is seen playing dual roles – Nandini and her mute mother Mandakini Devi. Recently, many celebs watched the film, and praised the cast and crew. Veteran actor Kamal Haasan watched PS1 with the film’s lead actors Vikram and Karthi at a special screening in Chennai. Earlier, Rajinikanth, too, watched Ponniyin Selvan: I, and called up Karthi and Jayam Ravi to praise their film and performances.

