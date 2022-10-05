Ponniyin Selvan I box office day 5 collection: Film makes 300 crore globally, still pales compared to RRR, KGF 2

Filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: I, based on the eponymous novel by Kalki, is having a great run at the box office. As per trade sources, the film has grossed over ₹300 crore globally, while in Tamil Nadu, it has breached the ₹100 crore mark. The film, also called PS1, released in theatres worldwide on September 30 in five languages – Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Also read: Ponniyin Selvan I post-film scene explained

Trade analyst Trinath confirmed that Ponniyin Selvan: I has grossed more than ₹300 crore globally. The period drama tells the story of the early life of Arulmozhivarman (Ponniyin Selvan), who later became the Chola emperor Rajaraja I (947–1014). Industry tracker Ramesh Bala also said in a tweet that Ponniyin Selvan: I had crossed over ₹100 crore in Tamil Nadu. However, Ponniyin Selvan: I worldwide box office figures, still pale compared to SS Rajamouli's directorial RRR, and KGF Chapter 2 starring Yash. Both films earned more than ₹600 crore nett gross.

“PS1 is doing exceptionally well. The (Durga) puja holidays is drawing audiences in hordes and shows are going houseful for the entire week. Globally, the film has crossed over ₹300 crore and in Tamil Nadu, it has minted over ₹100 crore. This is emerging as the biggest blockbuster in Mani Ratnam’s career,” Trinath said.

Ponniyin Selvan: I is made on a massive budget and has already turned out to be the best Tamil opening of 2022 with a gross opening worldwide collection of ₹80 crore. The film stars Jayam Ravi, Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi, among others. The film marked Aishwarya’s comeback to Tamil cinema after a decade. Aishwarya is seen playing dual roles – Nandini and her mute mother Mandakini Devi. Upon release, both audiences and critics were impressed with Aishwarya’s performance.

Mani Ratnam had recently said in an interaction that he’s glad he could make the film into two parts and release it now as audiences are ready to watch a film in multiple parts.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON