Prakash Raj lauds CJP after their school protest in Hingoli shows results: ‘Dimagi bano, andhbhakt nahi’

Actor Prakash Raj has been vocal in his support of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) movement since their inception this year. After the founder, Abhijeet Dipke, recently launched a movement to improve government schools and his protest in Hingoli saw results, the actor used a pun that seemed to refer to PM Narendra Modi’s ‘dimagi naxals’ statement on Independence Day. (Also Read: Anurag Kashyap flaunts his ‘dimagi nakal’ T-shirt at dinner with Imtiaz Ali; fans want him to sell merch)

Prakash Raj says ‘dimagi bano’ after CJP shows results

Prakash Raj has been vocal in his support of the Cockroach Janata Party movement. (PTI)

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On Tuesday, Abhijeet posted a video from Hingoli and said their protest had yielded results. “First big victory for the villagers of Limbala in Hingoli district. The alcoholic principal has been suspended. I would like to dedicate this win to Abdul and his father. As Abdul said yesterday- “Ab rukna nahi hai, school theek karke hi rahenge. (Don’t stop now till the school is improved)” He had sat in protest with villagers for the suspension of the school principal, who was allegedly coming to work while drunk.

Re-posting the video, a happy Prakash wrote, “Thank you Cockroaches (heart emojis) This the power of Citizens demanding accountability from the system (bicep emojis) Sawaal karo .. Gulami nahi…Dimagi bano .. Andhbahakt nahi (Ask questions, don’t be subservient. Use your brain, don’t have blind faith). #justasking #SchoolThikKaro.” CJP’s ‘school thik karo’ campaign was launched in Abhijeet’s native village in Maharashtra. After visiting there, he alleged shortages of basic amenities at government schools.

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Deep Dive What are the main objectives of the 'School Theek Karo' campaign launched by CJP? The 'School Theek Karo' campaign aims to inspect government schools across towns and villages, addressing issues like poor infrastructure, lack of amenities, and demanding improvements in education. Why was the principal of the school in Hingoli district removed? The principal was removed following protests by locals and the Cockroach Janata Party, who highlighted his repeated intoxication while at work and demanded accountability for the school's conditions. How did the Cockroach Janata Party respond to threats against their Kolkata meet? CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka condemned the cancellation of their Kolkata meet due to alleged threats from BJP leaders, stating that such actions only demonstrate the BJP's fear of the CJP and their growing movement.

{{^usCountry}} Prakash’s comment comes after PM Modi asked citizens to ‘identify and isolate’ those he termed ‘dimagi naxals’. On Tuesday, his Dacoit: A Love Story co-star, filmmaker-actor Anurag Kashyap, also used the statement as a pun when he wore a T-shirt that read ‘dimagi nakal’ and ‘been into this since my school days’. “Family dinner and then my t shirt that drew more attention,” he wrote, posting photos of him wearing it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Prakash’s comment comes after PM Modi asked citizens to ‘identify and isolate’ those he termed ‘dimagi naxals’. On Tuesday, his Dacoit: A Love Story co-star, filmmaker-actor Anurag Kashyap, also used the statement as a pun when he wore a T-shirt that read ‘dimagi nakal’ and ‘been into this since my school days’. “Family dinner and then my t shirt that drew more attention,” he wrote, posting photos of him wearing it. {{/usCountry}}

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Prakash Raj in the news

Prakash was in the news lately for alleging that his name was deleted from the voters’ list after a SIR (Special Intensive Revision) exercise. He questioned the Election Commission about it, with the agency claiming his name hadn’t been deleted. However, the Bengaluru Central City Corporation claimed that his voter status was marked ‘shifted’ as he had changed houses and that he had to re-register.

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The actor had also attended the CJP protests in New Delhi in solidarity with students protesting the alleged discrepancies in NEET exams. Prakash starred in Seetha Payanam, S Saraswathi, and Dacoit: A Love Story in Telugu and Jana Nayagan and Kaalidas 2 in Tamil. He has the Hindi version of Drishyam 3, Varanasi, Spirit, G2 and several other films lined up.