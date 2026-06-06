Prakash Raj slams Naga Banu Konidela's statement to follow leader Pawan Kalyan without questions: ‘Don't make threats’

Actor, Andhra Pradesh deputy chief minister, and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan recently declared that Telangana is nobody’s ‘ayya jagir’ (father’s property) after he was denied permission to hold a public meeting in the state. He received backlash for the statement. Meanwhile, Naga Babu Konidela, who is part of Pawan Kalyan's party, made a statement on X where he asserted that the leader's word is final. Prakash has now slammed this remark. (Also read: Bandla Ganesh slams Prakash Raj for his remark on Pawan Kalyan: ‘Who the hell are you? Tamil, Telugu or Kannadiga?’)

What did Prakash Raj respond to?

Actor-politician Prakash Raj was among many others who condemned Pawan Kalyan over his remarks. (X/@prakashraaj)

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It all started when Naga Babu Konidela shared a picture of Pawan Kalyan on X. The picture showed the words ‘Pawan Kalyan - The People’s Leader.' In the caption, he wrote, “A leader’s word is final. None have seen devils and demons in his path,he alone knows what is right and what is wrong. Shut your doubts, silence your tongue, and follow the leader without questions.”

Prakash Raj reposted this on his X account and wrote, "What do you mean by “ Shut your doubts,silence your tongue and follow the Leader without questions” మేము గొర్రెలం కాదు... బానిస బ్రతుకు బ్రతకడానికి. ఈ బెదిరింపులు వద్దు @NagaBabuOffl నాగబాబు గారు. ప్రశ్నించడం మా హక్కు. ఏ నాయకుడైనా.. నేనే నాయకుడిని అనుకున్నవాడైనా, సమాధానం ఇవ్వాల్సిన బాధ్యత ఉంటుంది. అర్థం అయిందా?

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{{^usCountry}} (Translation: We are not sheep... slaves to survive. Don't make these threats @NagaBabuOffl Naga Babu. It is our right to question. Any leader..whoever thinks I am a leader, has a responsibility to answer. Got it?) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} (Translation: We are not sheep... slaves to survive. Don't make these threats @NagaBabuOffl Naga Babu. It is our right to question. Any leader..whoever thinks I am a leader, has a responsibility to answer. Got it?) {{/usCountry}}

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What do you mean by “ Shut your doubts,silence your tongue and follow the Leader without questions” మేము గొర్రెలం కాదు... బానిస బ్రతుకు బ్రతకడానికి.

ఈ బెదిరింపులు వద్దు @NagaBabuOffl నాగబాబు గారు. ప్రశ్నించడం మా హక్కు.

ఏ నాయకుడైనా.. నేనే నాయకుడిని అనుకున్నవాడైనా, సమాధానం… https://t.co/d3Y4nX5XkT — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) June 6, 2026

{{^usCountry}} A day ago, without naming Pawan, Prakash wrote a sarcastic post in Telugu on X (formerly Twitter). It translates to: “If you say you’re coming, would we say no? Do come, Sir...But before you do—are you coming on your own? Are you coming with an alliance? Or are you coming solo? Let us know that before you come. #justasking.” The statement is a dig at his co-star with Prakash wondering if Pawan will run elections solo or with a central party. More details {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A day ago, without naming Pawan, Prakash wrote a sarcastic post in Telugu on X (formerly Twitter). It translates to: “If you say you’re coming, would we say no? Do come, Sir...But before you do—are you coming on your own? Are you coming with an alliance? Or are you coming solo? Let us know that before you come. #justasking.” The statement is a dig at his co-star with Prakash wondering if Pawan will run elections solo or with a central party. More details {{/usCountry}}

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The remarks come a day after Prakash Raj called for greater regional unity between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, asserting that political boundaries cannot divide the emotional bonds shared by the people of the two states. Addressing the massive political controversy and subsequent police complaints triggered by his recent public meetings in Hyderabad, Kalyan questioned the rationale behind obstructing leaders across state lines, pointing out the deeply intertwined business and cultural ties between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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