Prakash Raj takes dig at his ‘chellam’ and Jana Nayagan co-star Vijay's ‘cinema model’ of politics ahead of TN elections

Actor Prakash Raj recently campaigned for CPI (M) candidate N Pandi in Palani ahead of the Tamil Nadu elections. He spoke that the upcoming elections are following ‘three models’, including what he termed as the ‘cinema model’. Actor Vijay, who’s contesting for the first time through Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) was also criticised by Prakash in his fiery speech. Prakash Raj cautioned voters against Vijay's 'cinema model' of politics.

Prakash Raj takes digs at Vijay’s ‘cinema model’ in politics Prakash stated that in the upcoming elections, there are three models – the Dravidian model, the slave model and the cinema model. Addressing a cheering crowd, he questioned the track record of ‘big actors’ entering politics. He also made pointed references to TVK and Vijay while speaking about actors using fan loyalty for electoral gains.

“In a film, you can be a doctor, an engineer, or a Chief Minister. But in reality, where were you when Tamil Nadu faced issues with its language, its people, or its self-respect? This isn't an election between AIADMK and DMK, or even for the TVK, as Vijay says. This is a battle between unity and division,” said Prakash in Tamil, as translated by OneIndia. He questioned the people present there if they wanted a Dravidian model, a slavery model or a cinema model to run the state, stating that

Prakash also mentioned that politics isn’t friendship, love or talent that people see in an actor. “People stood in queues in the heat, put up cut-outs, bought tickets, and ignored their homes and work to show you love, and now you are using that for your political entry? Look, if I like an actor, I can whistle until my throat goes hoarse. But I cannot give them the country. Politics is different; cinema is different. That love is different; this responsibility is different. One must get on the ground and speak,” he added.