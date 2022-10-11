Ponniyin Selvan 1 box office day 11 collection: Mani Ratnam's magnum opus crosses 400 crore worldwide gross

Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 1 is having a dream run at the box-office as the big-budget epic drama has breached the ₹400 crore club globally and as per trade sources will easily do another ₹120 crore to take the lifetime gross of the film to over ₹500 crore. The film released in theatres across the globe in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Also read: Ponniyin Selvan I beats The Kashmir Files' worldwide earnings

PS 1 tells the story of the early life of Arulmozhivarman (Ponniyin Selvan), who would become the Chola emperor Rajaraja I (947–1014). The film stars Jayam Ravi in the role of Arulmozhivarman while Vikram, Karthi, Trisha and Aishwarya Rai are in other key roles.

Industry tracker Ramesh Bala took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that PS 1 has grossed ₹400 crore. In the US, the film is now the highest grossing Tamil movie of all time surpassing Rajinikanth’s 2.0.

Reliable trade sources believe PS 1 is expected to continue its successful run in cinemas till Diwali. It is expected to earn another ₹120 crore during the course of its run over the next couple of weeks.

In Tamil Nadu, PS 1 crossed over ₹150 crore gross over the weekend. It is now the second highest grossing film in the state after Kamal Haasan’s Vikram which grossed around ₹190 crore.

The film marked Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s comeback to Tamil cinema after a decade. Aishwarya plays the role of Queen Nandini and there is also a glimpse of her dual character - her mute mother Mandakini Devi. Upon release, both audiences and critics were mighty impressed with Aishwarya’s performance.

Mani Ratnam had recently said in an interaction that the second part in the franchise will release in cinemas in another six to nine months and the team is currently busy with the post-production work.

