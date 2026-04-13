R Madhavan says Jana Nayagan leak is troubling: ‘How are people getting away with this?’

Actor Vijay’s much-anticipated final film, Jana Nayagan, has been hit by a piracy leak even before its theatrical release, sending shockwaves across the Telugu and Tamil film industries. Joining the chorus of concern, R Madhavan reacted strongly to the incident, calling it “extremely disturbing”.

R Madhavan reacts

The leak of Vijay’s final, Jana Nayagan, onto piracy websites has shaken the film industry.

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On Monday, the Dhurandhar actor took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to react to Vijay’s final film, Jana Nayagan, getting leaked online amid a tussle with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Madhavan reacted to the leak while responding to actor Suriya Sivakumar’s tweet, which read, “Heartbreaking and unfair — an entire team’s passion reduced to this. I request you all with honesty, please don’t watch, share, or discuss the film here. Respect their work. I stand with my friends and condemn the act, it’s unforgivable.”

Madhavan also confessed that he finds the whole incident “extremely heartbreaking and troubling”.

“I totally agree and this is extremely heartbreaking and troubling. How are people getting away with this . Please respect the hard work of all the people involved in this Film. (folded hand emoji). Please do avoid watch it it on the pirated platforms… (folded hand emoji),” Madhavan wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} On Saturday, Pooja Hegde also took to Instagram and shared a post on her Instagram Story, which read, “My lovely audience. A film is the result of countless hours, creative risks, personal sacrifices, and a team that showed up every single day hoping to give you the best experience possible. Seeing our film leaked online is disheartening, not just for me, but for every single person who worked on it.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Saturday, Pooja Hegde also took to Instagram and shared a post on her Instagram Story, which read, “My lovely audience. A film is the result of countless hours, creative risks, personal sacrifices, and a team that showed up every single day hoping to give you the best experience possible. Seeing our film leaked online is disheartening, not just for me, but for every single person who worked on it.” {{/usCountry}}

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Talking about the leak, Kamal Haasan took to X (formerly Twitter), and wrote, “The leak of #Jananayagan is not an accident - it is the result of systemic failure. Had due process been timely, we would not be here. Inordinate delays in certification created fertile ground for piracy. When legal access is stalled, illegitimate channels take over.”

Jana Nayagan leaked

Last week, the Tamil film industry received shockwaves after it was revealed that superstar Vijay’s much-anticipated final film, Jana Nayagan, was leaked online ahead of its theatrical release. In response, the makers later confirmed that they have initiated legal action against those responsible and have issued a warning to audiences against downloading or sharing the film through unauthorised sources.

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Directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and Mamitha Baiju, alongside Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain and Priyamani. Billed as Vijay’s final film before he takes the political plunge, the political thriller was slated to release in January 9 but had to be postponed after the CBFC failed to certify it in time.

The film is Vijay's last before he joins politics in a full-fledged manner with his party, TVK. The actor and the party are contesting the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Meanwhile, fans are waiting for a fresh update on the film's release.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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