R Madhavan praises ‘brilliant’ Tamil film Modha Rathiri, gives standing ovation to team: ‘God bless you with more power’

Actor R Madhavan took to his social media recently to post his review of a recent Tamil release. Praising the film’s team, the Dhurandhar star wrote that he enjoyed a Kollywood film after a really long time. He also mentioned that the film made him laugh and cheer, with the film’s team thanking the star for praising them and the film.

The Tamil film that impressed R Madhavan

R Madhavan was all praise for a recent Tamil release starring Rishikanth. (PTI)

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The film Madhavan was all praise for is Raja Karuppasamy’s Modha Rathiri, starring Rishikanth and Anishma Anilkumar in the lead roles. “What a brilliant brilliant film,” wrote the actor in his review, adding, “Enjoyed a Tamil film after a really long time. Brilliant screenplay, wonderful visual storytelling, extraordinary performances, I laughed hard after a long, long time and cheered and clapped as well. A big standing ovation to the entire team, Cast and crew. God bless you with more power.” He also called the film a ‘must-watch’ in his caption. Raja and Anishma commented on Madhavan’s post, thanking him for his praise.

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{{^usCountry}} Modha Rathiri released in theatres on August 21 and is currently streaming on Netflix. The film also stars Shelly Kishore, Chetan and Bagavathi Perumal. It tells the story of a couple who get married under unusual circumstances. When the couple goes missing on their wedding night, secrets are revealed, and chaos ensues as the families begin turning on each other. The couple, however, warm up to each other as they work through heartbreak and more together. The film received good reviews but grossed only ₹8.73 crore worldwide, according to the trade website Sacnilk. R Madhavan’s recent work {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Modha Rathiri released in theatres on August 21 and is currently streaming on Netflix. The film also stars Shelly Kishore, Chetan and Bagavathi Perumal. It tells the story of a couple who get married under unusual circumstances. When the couple goes missing on their wedding night, secrets are revealed, and chaos ensues as the families begin turning on each other. The couple, however, warm up to each other as they work through heartbreak and more together. The film received good reviews but grossed only ₹8.73 crore worldwide, according to the trade website Sacnilk. R Madhavan’s recent work {{/usCountry}}

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Madhavan recently starred in Aditya Dhar’s highly successful Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge, in which he played IB Chief Ajay Sanyal. He also starred in Krishnakumar Ramakumar’s GDN, in which he played industrialist GD Naidu. Madhavan co-wrote and produced the film. The Dhurandhar films collectively grossed over ₹3000 crore worldwide, and GDN collected ₹6.38 crore.

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Madhavan now has a Tamil film titled Adhirshtasaali and a bilingual film titled Circle lined up. He will soon host a business and start-up pitches-based show titled Game Changers, produced in Dubai, primarily for the Middle East market. He will also host Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai 2.0 for Zee5, taking over as host from the late Farooq Shaikh. A premiere date for the rebooted talk show has yet to be announced.