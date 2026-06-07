Amid rumours of political entry with Trichy seat, Raghava Lawrence hints at big announcement

Actor and filmmaker Raghava Lawrence has finally reacted to the growing buzz about his possible entry into politics. For days, there has been speculation that he might contest the Trichy East by-election, the seat left vacant by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay after the recent Assembly elections.

A major announcement

Raghava Lawrence set for political entry? Major announcement to happen soon.

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Addressing the rumours in a post on X, Raghava Lawrence said the speculation had reached a point where he felt he needed to respond. "All my Media friends have been reaching out to me over the phone and requesting to meet me, asking for clarification. Since the speculation has grown to a point where I feel I should address it, I wanted to share this note. I'm currently busy shooting for Benz, and my schedule ends on the 10th," he wrote.

The actor added that he will hold a press conference on June 11 at 9:30 am to announce a major decision. "I’m currently busy shooting for Benz, and my schedule ends on 10th. With my mother’s blessings, An important decision regarding my life will be announced on 11th, Thursday at 9:30 am," he said

Why Trichy East is at the centre of speculation

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{{^usCountry}} Speculation about Raghava Lawrence entering politics has grown after the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speculation about Raghava Lawrence entering politics has grown after the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Chief Minister Vijay, who leads the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), contested from both Trichy East and Perambur and won both seats. In Trichy East, he defeated DMK candidate Inigo Irudayaraj by 27,416 votes. But electoral rules allow a candidate to keep only one constituency. Vijay chose to retain Perambur, reportedly because it is closer to the state secretariat. This left Trichy East vacant, sparking talk about who might contest the by-election. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chief Minister Vijay, who leads the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), contested from both Trichy East and Perambur and won both seats. In Trichy East, he defeated DMK candidate Inigo Irudayaraj by 27,416 votes. But electoral rules allow a candidate to keep only one constituency. Vijay chose to retain Perambur, reportedly because it is closer to the state secretariat. This left Trichy East vacant, sparking talk about who might contest the by-election. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Raghava Lawrence is among the names being discussed, though he has not confirmed any political plans yet. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Raghava Lawrence is among the names being discussed, though he has not confirmed any political plans yet. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A long association with Vijay {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A long association with Vijay {{/usCountry}}

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Lawrence and Vijay go back many years. They worked together in the 2003 Tamil film Thirumalai, in which Lawrence made a guest appearance alongside Vijay.

In recent months, Lawrence has publicly supported Vijay on several occasions. One such instance came when Vijay, as Chief Minister, appointed Rajmohan as Minister for Film Technology and the Cinematograph Act, a decision criticised by actor Vishal.

Defending the move on X, Lawrence wrote, “Our Honorable Chief Minister and Nanba #CMJosephVijay surely would not have taken this decision without careful thought and consideration. Rather than reacting impulsively, let us give it some time and extend our support. I’m hopeful that Minister Raj Mohan will deliver his best for the welfare of the film fraternity.”

He added, “I understand the concerns, especially given the current challenges faced by the film industry. However, Honorable Minister #RajMohan, as the Minister for Film Technology and the Cinematograph Act, deserves some time and a fair opportunity to settle into this role. @TVKVijayHQ @imrajmohan.”

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A day before Vijay was sworn in as Chief Minister, Lawrence shared a throwback picture with him and urged people to respect the public mandate. He wrote, “The people have spoken, and a new government has been chosen through their mandate. The will of the people must be respected. Leaders who support and respect this democratic decision will continue to earn the people's respect. Those who try to create issues or divisions will only attract more disappointment from the public. At the end of the day, all leaders must work to pave the way for the formation of a new government. The people's mandate should always be respected.”

All eyes on June 11

For now, Lawrence has chosen to keep the details of his announcement under wraps. But with speculation continuing to grow around the Trichy East bypoll and his possible political future, attention is firmly fixed on June 11.

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