Raghava Lawrence defends Tamil Nadu CM Vijay for picking Rajmohan as Minister for Film Technology and Cinematograph Act

Actor Vishal openly questioned this decision and said Rajmohan is someone who has little or no experience of what is happening in the Tamil film industry. However, many others came in defence of CM Vijay and said one must consider the fact that Vijay has made the decision with a lot of careful thought. Among the ones who came in support of Vijay was actor Raghava Lawrence .

Tamil Nadu governor Rajendra Arlekar approved the allocation of portfolios to the nine ministers who were sworn in along with the chief minister C Joseph Vijay , on May 10. Party's Egmore legislator Rajmohan became the minister for school education, Tamil development, information and publicity. He will handle the portfolios of archaeology, Tamil official language and Tamil culture, information and publicity, film technology and cinematograph act, newsprint control, stationery and printing, and government press.

Raghava took to his X account and wrote, “Our Honorable Chief Minister and Nanba #CMJosephVijay surely would not have taken this decision without careful thought and consideration. Rather than reacting impulsively, let us give it some time and extend our support. I’m hopeful that Minister Raj Mohan will deliver his best for the welfare of the film fraternity.”

‘I understand the concerns’ He went on to add, “I understand the concerns, especially given the current challenges faced by the film industry. However, Honorable Minister #RajMohan, as the Minister for Film Technology and the Cinematograph Act, deserves some time and a fair opportunity to settle into this role. @TVKVijayHQ @imrajmohan.”

This is not the first time that Raghava Lawrence has spoken in support of Vijay as the CM of Tamil Nadu. A day before Vijay was sworn in as the new CM, Raghava had shared a throwback picture with Vijay and congratulated him on X.

He wrote, “The people have spoken, and a new government has been chosen through their mandate. The will of the people must be respected. Leaders who support and respect this democratic decision will continue to earn the people’s respect. Those who try to create issues or divisions will only attract more disappointment from the public.”

“At the end of the day, all leaders must work to pave the way for the formation of a new government. The people’s mandate should always be respected,” he added.

Vijay has joined the league of iconic actor-turned-leaders like NT Rama Rao, MG Ramachandran, and J Jayalalithaa. TVK caused a major political earthquake in Tamil Nadu by beating both Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the two main players in the state for decades.