Vijay ‘deeply saddened’ over sudden death of filmmaker K Rajan: ‘He courageously voiced his opinions for cinema’

Tamil Nadu chief minister and former actor Vijay said he was ‘deeply saddened’ by the demise of veteran producer, director, and actor K Rajan, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 85. Rajan's sudden death has been reported as a suicide in initial news reports. Tamil Nadu CM Vijay has reacted on the sudden death of filmmaker K Rajan.

Vijay shares condolence for K Rajan On Monday, Vijay shared a condolence message from his official handle on Twitter (now called X). The newly appointed chief minister wrote, “I was deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing of Thiru K Rajan, a veteran producer, director, actor, and distributor who made unique contributions to the Tamil film industry.”

In his tweet, Vijay praised Rajan for consistently speaking up on issues affecting the cinema sector, particularly the independent filmmakers in the Tamil film industry. “Thiru. K. Rajan was someone who constantly and courageously voiced his opinions regarding the welfare of the cinema industry, particularly the rights of small-budget filmmakers and distributors, as well as the overall trends in Tamil cinema,” the actor-politician added.

Highlighting Rajan's decades-long association with the industry, the chief minister added, “His close association and contributions to the film fraternity spanning several decades are highly memorable. The film industry will always remember his dedication.”

Concluding the message, Vijay wrote, “I extend my deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the grieving family members, friends of Thiru K Rajan, and members of the Tamil film industry.”