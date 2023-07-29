Rajinikanth reveals getting ‘a lot calls’ to replace Nelson in Jailer after Beast faced negative reviews

Actor Rajinikanth spoke about alcoholism, Vijay’s Beast opening to poor reviews and how once the thought of removing the superstar title crossed his mind during the audio launch of his upcoming action drama Jailer. The event took place in Chennai's Nehru Indoor Stadium on Friday evening as fans thronged in to see their favourite actor. (Also Read | Jailer song Kaavaalaa: ‘Shakira’ Tamannaah Bhatia grooves with Rajinikanth. Watch)

Rajinikanth on alcoholism

Rajinikanth will feature in Nelson's Jailer.

According to Twitter user @VenkatRamanan_, Rajinikanth opened up about his alcoholism. He said, "If there was no alcohol, I would have served the society. Alcoholism is the biggest mistake I have made in life. I am not saying to avoid it totally. Have alcohol when you have fun. Don’t drink regularly. It will spoil the health and happiness."

Alcoholism is the biggest mistake I have made in life.

Talking about the film industry, he said as tweeted by @VenkatRamanan_, "We should bring our industry bigger. Only if big heroes film run, theatres will earn, everyone will earn. Everyone is our brother. We should make every film run."

Rajinikanth on Beast

Rajinikanth said several distributors called him and advised him to replace Nelson in Jailer after his film Beast, starring Vijay, opened to negative reviews. “We had shot a promo and announced the film. Beast released after the promo launch and it received negative reviews. I received a lot of calls from distributors to replace director Nelson. We then had a meeting with the Sun Pictures team. They had informed me that Beast, even though received poor reviews, didn’t cause any losses for its distributors," he said as quoted by 123Telugu.

Rajinikanth on title of superstar

As tweeted by Twitter user @PeaceBrwVJ, Rajinikanth also said, "When I saw #Hukum lyrics for the first time, Thaaru maara irundhuchu.. I asked to remove Superstar alone from the song..Superstar Title ennaikume tholla dhan..I asked to remove Superstar title long back (sic)."

Producer Kalanithi Maran at the event said, "Superstar Rajinikanth was first one to hear the story and he sounded super confident similar to how he was during Enthiran times. I am yet to see the film, but those who saw the film appreciated so much about it.

About Jailer

Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Rajinikanth plays the role of Jailer Muthuvel Pandian in the film. It is touted to be an action-packed entertainer and has a stellar star cast that includes Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan in prominent roles. The makers have roped in actor Mohanlal for an extended cameo in the film. Jailer is set to release on August 10 this year.

