Rajinikanth attends first India vs Australia ODI in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. See pics

Actor Rajinikanth made a rare appearance to watch the first ODI match between India and Australia at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. He was seen chatting with Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) president Amol Kale, who had invited him to watch the clash between the two cricketing rivals. Reportedly, the last time Rajinikanth had watched a cricket match in Mumbai was during the 2011 World Cup, which India ended up winning. (Also read: Rajinikanth’s car mobbed by fans in Jaisalmer as he shoots for Jailer. Watch)

Mumbai Cricket Association president Amol Kale invited Rajinikanth to watch the first ODI match between India and Australia.

The MCA revealed the superstar had accepted the invitation, by sharing two pictures of him sitting alongside Amol in the luxury booth. They wrote on Twitter, "Thalaiva in the house. The President of Mumbai Cricket Association, Mr. @Amolkk1976 in conversation with the Superstar @rajinikanth during the #INDvAUS game at the Wankhede #MCA #Mumbai #Cricket #IndianCricket #Wankhede #BCCI."

The veteran actor is said to be a cricket buff and he landed in Mumbai on Friday for the match along with his wife Latha Rajinikanth to watch the ODI. He was dressed casually in a white polo shirt and black pants for the match; the actor was also seen sporting his glasses. Cricket and movie fans were excited to see him grace the match. One fan commented on Twitter, "Thalaivaaaaaaaaa Lucky charm and IND going to win today." While another added, "We are waiting for pic of Superstar with #ViratKohli make it happen! They never had pic together."

Hardik Pandya is captaining the Indian side, taking over for Rohit Sharma, while Steve Smith will be leading Australia for the first ODI. This is the first of the three planned matches. It is reportedly going to be a starry affair at Wankhede as actor Ajay Devgn is also supposed to attend the match. The actor is due to promote his upcoming action film Bholaa which is releasing at the end of the month.

Rajinikanth was last seen in the 2021 Tamil film Annaatthe as the title character. He has been busy shooting for his next film titled Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The veteran's 169th film also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia and Ramya Krishnan. The Tamil film is expected to be released this year. He is also said to have a cameo in his daughter Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's film Lal Salaam starring Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth.

