Rajinikanth condemns the leak of Vijay's Jana Nayagan before release: ‘Such crimes should not continue in the future’

Jana Nayagan, starring Vijay in the lead, has been leaked online ahead of its theatrical release, sending shockwaves across the industry. The unreleased film has yet to receive CBFC clearance and has been in limbo for three months. Several stars from the Tamil film industry have now reacted to the leak and urged viewers to respect the hard work of several people that are involved in the making of the film. (Also read: Jana Nayagan leak: Chiranjeevi condemns piracy, Suriya calls it ‘unforgivable’ and requests not to share Vijay's film)

What Rajinikanth said about Jana Nayagan leak

Rajinikanth has shared his reaction to the leak of Jana Nayagan.

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Now, Rajinikanth has reacted to the leak of the film and posted on his X account. He wrote in Tamil, “The release of the Jana Nayagan on the internet by someone has caused shock and pain. Film associations must raise their voice against this, and the government must identify those responsible and impose severe punishment. Such crimes must not be allowed to continue in the future.”

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{{^usCountry}} Sivakarthikeyan was the first actor to react to the leak. He wrote, “Every film is made with the passion, blood and sweat of hundreds of people - please avoid piracy. Kindly wait for the theatrical release and watch it in theatres. Whoever is responsible for this must face strict action. Respect the talents. Respect the hard work. Respect the industry.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sivakarthikeyan was the first actor to react to the leak. He wrote, “Every film is made with the passion, blood and sweat of hundreds of people - please avoid piracy. Kindly wait for the theatrical release and watch it in theatres. Whoever is responsible for this must face strict action. Respect the talents. Respect the hard work. Respect the industry.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier on Friday, Chiranjeevi took to his X account and wrote, “The unfortunate leak of #Jananayagan is something that deeply concerns me. Cinema is built on trust, effort, and the collective dreams of many. Such incidents affect all of us in the industry and remind us how crucial it is to protect our creative work. My thoughts and support are with the movie team. Let us all take responsibility to respect and protect cinema. Kill Piracy. Save Cinema.” More details {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier on Friday, Chiranjeevi took to his X account and wrote, “The unfortunate leak of #Jananayagan is something that deeply concerns me. Cinema is built on trust, effort, and the collective dreams of many. Such incidents affect all of us in the industry and remind us how crucial it is to protect our creative work. My thoughts and support are with the movie team. Let us all take responsibility to respect and protect cinema. Kill Piracy. Save Cinema.” More details {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, the makers have confirmed that they have initiated legal action against those responsible and have issued a warning to audiences against downloading or sharing the film through unauthorised sources.

The film was supposed to hit screens on January 9 for Pongal as a final celebration for Vijay’s fans before he enters politics. The film’s producers, KVN Productions, heavily marketed the film and later argued in court that they would face an over ₹100 crore loss from a delay. Still, the release was postponed amid delays in certification by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). No release date has been set yet.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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