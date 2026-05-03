Rajinikanth's biggest fan Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife confirms role in Jailer 2 on their anniversary: ‘You worshipped him’

Late Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja’s wife, Meghana Raj, has confirmed her role in Nelson Dilipkumar’s Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2. To honour Chiranjeevi on their eighth anniversary, Meghana posted old pictures of them together, along with pictures and videos of her meeting with Rajinikanth.

Chiranjeevi Sarja’s wife in Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2

Meghana Raj posted pictures of Chiranjeevi Sarja and Rajinikanth while making the announcement.

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Meghana posted an old picture of her and Chiranjeevi hugging, along with selfies they had taken, and an old picture of the Kannada actor with Rajinikanth. She also posted a video of Rajinikanth autographing his action figure, revealing that it was the late actor's. Meghana also posted pictures of Rajinikanth hugging her and her son, Raayan.

Posting the pictures, Meghana wrote, “This anniversary is not just a date, Chiru… it’s a feeling. The day we decided that your dreams and mine would no longer be separate—that we are one. I feel you in every step I take… like you’re closer to God, yet even closer to me—living through me, becoming me in ways words can’t explain.”

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{{^usCountry}} Writing about Chiranjeevi’s love for Rajinikanth, she added, “You worshipped him! And you made me meet the god of Indian cinema in a way i didn’t even dream of! A film with the ONE AND ONLY, RAJINI SIR! #jailer2 We did it! Today, I hope I’ve brought alive what we once dreamed together. Because this success, this milestone, this film…belongs to you. Happy Anniversary, my Babyma.” About Chiranjeevi Sarja {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Writing about Chiranjeevi’s love for Rajinikanth, she added, “You worshipped him! And you made me meet the god of Indian cinema in a way i didn’t even dream of! A film with the ONE AND ONLY, RAJINI SIR! #jailer2 We did it! Today, I hope I’ve brought alive what we once dreamed together. Because this success, this milestone, this film…belongs to you. Happy Anniversary, my Babyma.” About Chiranjeevi Sarja {{/usCountry}}

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Chiranjeevi hails from a family of actors; he’s the nephew of Arjun Sarja and the elder brother of Dhruva Sarja. He debuted in 2009 with Vayuputra and went on to act in around 25 films. He married actor Meghana in 2018, after getting engaged in 2017. She was expecting their first child when Chiranjeevi died in June 2020 after a cardiac arrest at the age of 35. Their son, Raayan, was born in October 2020. Chiranjeevi’s films Ranam (2021) and Raja Marthanda (2023) were released posthumously.

About Jailer 2

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Jailer 2 is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures. It is a sequel to their 2023 hit film Jailer. Rajinikanth and Ramya Krishnan are reprising their roles for it. Apart from them, the film also stars SJ Suryah, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, Anna Rajan, Jatin Sarna, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Vidya Balan. The film is slated for release on June 12 and is touted to feature cameos by Mohanlal, Mithun Chakraborty, Vijay Sethupathi and Shiva Rajkumar.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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