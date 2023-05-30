Meghana Raj gets emotional as her son Rayaan goes to school for first time: ‘Can’t put emotions in words’. See post

Late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja’s wife Meghana Raj is a happy mother as her son, Rayaan, went to school for the first time. Taking to her Instagram, she shared some adorable pictures of her son, which were taken at school as well as at home. In her caption, Meghana wrote that she 'simply can't put the emotions I went through in words'. (Also Read | Meghana Raj shares touching post on late husband Chiranjeevi Sarja’s birth anniversary) Meghana Raj and son Rayaan in front of late Chiranjeevi Sarja's picture.

Meghana Raj shared pictures with her son Rayaan

In one of the pictures, Meghana Raj held Rayaan in her arms as they stood in front of a photo frame of her late husband. Both of them smiled and flashed the thumbs-up sign. In another photo, Meghana had her finger on Rayaan's hand as the kid looked on.

Meghana also penned a note

Sharing the pictures, Meghana wrote, “Once we become a parent it's not just the children crossing milestones but us as parents too! And today happens to be one such special day! Raayan's very first day of school! I simply can't put the emotions I went through in words... his very 1st step towards education, knowledge and most importantly life lessons (smiling emoji). Need All ur good wishes and blessings for our little one (folding hands emoji) @chirusarja #raayanrajsarja."

Chiranjeevi's death

In 2020, Meghana was five months pregnant when Chiranjeevi died due to a massive cardiac arrest. She has been raising her son as a single parent. In 2018, Chiranjeevi married Meghana. The couple were in love and dated each other for quite some time before tying the knot.

A few weeks after Chiranjeevi’s death, Meghana described him as 'a piece of my soul' in a moving note. “Chiru, I have tried & tried again but I am unable to put in words what I want to tell you. All the words in the world cannot describe what you mean to me. My friend, my lover, my partner, my child, my confidant, my husband – you are much more than all of this. You are a piece of my soul, Chiru,” Meghana had written.

She had added, “An unfathomable pain shoots through my soul every time I see the door and you don’t walk in shouting “I’m home”. There is a sinking feeling in my heart when I can’t touch you every minute of every day. Like a thousand deaths, slow and painful. But then, like a magic spell I feel you around me. Every time I feel weak, you are around me like a guardian angel.”

