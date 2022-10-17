Meghana Raj shares touching post on late husband Chiranjeevi Sarja’s birth anniversary: 'The reason I smile is you'

Actor Meghana Raj Sarja on Monday took to Instagram to share an emotional note on the occasion of her late husband Chiranjeevi Sarja’s birth anniversary. Describing Chiranjeevi as her happiness, Meghana wrote that she loves him, and that he’s the reason she smiles. In June 2020, at the age of 39, Chiranjeevi Sarja died after he suffered a cardiac arrest in a hospital in Bengaluru. Also read: Meghana Raj Sarja responds to trolls claiming she doesn't remember Chiranjeevi Sarju

“Happy birthday my happiness! No matter what, no matter who… not one… not two… the reason I smile is only for you… my dearest husband Chiru (Chiranjeevi)… I love you,” Meghana wrote. In 2018, Chiranjeevi married Meghna. The couple had dated for quite some time before the marriage. The two had a son together, Raayan Raj Sarja.

Late Chiranjeevi Sarja with Meghana Raj in the throwback photo she posted on Instagram.

Last year, on the first death anniversary of her husband, Meghana had recalled the night of Chiranjeevi’s death in an interview. “The one thing that stays with me the most, is how on the night of June 6, 2020, I was fast asleep while Chiranjeevi was still awake. At some point during the night, I opened my eyes, only to see that he was just gazing at me and smiling. I asked him what he was thinking and he said ‘nothing’. The look on his face that night will remain with me forever and I think of it every single day,” Meghana had told The Times of India. She had also said that she would take her son to visit her husband’s memorial for the first time.

Chiranjeevi made his acting debut in 2009 with the Kannada film Vayuputra. Nephew of popular Tamil actor Arjun and grandson of veteran actor Shakti Prasad, he had starred in over 20 films. His last release was the Kannada action-drama Shivarjuna, which released earlier this year. Some of his other popular films include Varadanayaka, Whistle, Ram-Leela, Bhajari and Khaki among others.

