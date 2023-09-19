Rajinikanth shares honest review of Jailer at success meet, says Anirudh's music made film better: 'It was average...'

Rajinikanth’s Jailer, which was released on August 10, went on to become one of the highest grossing Tamil films ever and broke many box office records along the way. Recently, the cast and crew of Jailer celebrated the movie’s success. During his speech at the success meet, as per a report by Galatta.com, Rajinikanth said he felt that the 'film was average before the re-recording was done', and it was Anirudh Ravichander’s music that made the movie a blockbuster. Also read: Jailer producer hands out cheque to Anirudh Ravichander after buying luxury car for Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth says Anirudh 'transformed Jailer'

Rajinikanth’s Jailer was released on August 10.

“I watched the film first without the re-recording. I then asked Sembian sir and Kannan sir about their opinions on the film. Kannan was all praise. I told him, 'Nelson is your friend and you will obviously appreciate him.' I then asked Sembian and he said the film was average. But, the film before the re-recording was done, was average to me too. However, the manner in which Anirudh lifted the film was, 'My God'. He transformed Jailer almost like a bride-to-be after makeup. Superb,” Rajinikanth said, as per Galatta.com.

The veteran actor further praised the technicians, who worked on Jailer, especially cameraman Kartik, saying he 'didn't expect him to add such an effect to the film'. Rajinikanth added that after editor Nirmal took the film 'and filled it up completely, the effect was superb'.

Veteran actors Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar feature alongside Rajinikanth in Jailer.

Reactions to Rajinikanth's statement

A video of Rajinikanth's speech was shared on YouTube by the makers. Reacting to it, a person wrote, "He has never hesitated to talk about what he feels. Such a gem of a quality. Name someone in the industry who said in his ₹600 crore plus movie's success meet that my movie was an above average." Another one said, "What a speech, what a man, so down to earth. The one and only."

However, some were not too happy about Rajinikanth's statement. One commented, "Movie is totally awesome. Nelson has totally justified the superstar Rajinikanth image. In north India also people went totally berserk watching the movie. Rajinikanth should respect that and not question the film." One more said, "Rajinikanth should know that only music cannot make a film successful. His comment can negatively impact the confidence of the director and team."

Rajinikanth on Jailer becoming a hit

The actor also said at the success meet, “I swear, when this film became a hit, I was happy only for five days. After those five days, I started getting tensed about my next film and how to make it an even bigger hit since there will be higher expectations now. Really I'm telling you, I'm under a lot of tension about my next film and I don't know what to do. I have to mention this too. Kalanithi sir was the first to watch the film with Nelson and Anirudh. When Anirudh asked if he felt it would come out like Petta, Kala sir said it's the Baasha of 2023. Then, at the audio launch, he declared that the film was going to be a mega-hit and a record-maker. It's no simple thing to say such a thing openly in public and that is why I'm saying he can become an astrologer.”

Rajinikanth's film Jailer has taken the box office by storm.

About Jailer

Jailer has grossed more than ₹650 crore worldwide. It is also the second fastest Tamil movie to enter the ₹600 crore club after Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar-starrer 2.0, which was released in 2018.

Directed by Nelson, Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer also features Vasanth Ravi, Tamannaah Bhatia, Yogi Babu, Ramya Krishnan and Vinayakan in key roles. The film also features Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar, veteran Malayalam actor Mohanlal and Jackie Shroff. Produced by Sun Pictures, the film's music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

