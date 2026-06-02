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Rajinikanth's film with Kamal Haasan to get new director after Sundar C, Cibi Chakravarthi? Fans react to surprise video

Raaj Kamal Films International's birthday video for director Ashwath Marimuthu has fuelled rumours of him stepping in to direct the same.

Jun 02, 2026 06:40 pm IST
By Santanu Das
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Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan announced last year in November that they are set to star together in a film tentatively titled Thalaivar 173. It was scheduled for release around Pongal 2027. Sundar C was attached to direct. Merely days after that announcement, Sundar C released a statement saying that has opted out of the film, citing ‘unforeseen and unavoidable circumstances.’ In January, it was announced that director Cibi Chakaravarthi has been roped in to helm the project. There has been speculation that he has even left the project, but no announcement was made.

Ashwath Marimuthu to direct Thalaivar 173?

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan last worked together in Geraftaar, nearly 35 years ago.(HT Photo)

As uncertainty over the project's shoot continues, a new update has sparked attention on social media. On Tuesday, the official X account of Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI), shared a surprise birthday video for director Ashwath Marimuthu. This video led many fans to believe that the makers have narrowed down to the filmmaker for the much-awaited film.

‘From Imagination to Inspiration, Birthday wishes to Director @Dir_Ashwath,’ read the caption to the post, which included snaps of the director in a stylised video montage. He responded, saying, “Thank you @RKFI @turmericmediaTM, what a music and thanks for the surprise.”

How fans reacted

He went on to add, “So if I do a big film like this, it won’t be just my decisions. I felt the pressure and realised I couldn’t stay true to the project or the people involved. That’s why I stepped away at the very beginning stage itself.”

Both Rajinikanth and Kamal have been teasing their collaboration since before the release of the former’s Lokesh Kanagaraj film Coolie in 2025. Kamal was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life and is now shooting for a yet-to-be-announced project. Rajinikanth will soon star in Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer 2.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Santanu Das

Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha

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