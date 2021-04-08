Home / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Rajinikanth leaves for Hyderabad for Annaatthe shoot, see video
Rajinikanth leaves for Hyderabad for Annaatthe shoot, see video

Annaatthe, a rural action drama, marks the maiden collaboration of Rajinikanth and director Siva. In December 2020, the film's shoot came to a standstill after eight crew members tested positive for coronavirus.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
UPDATED ON APR 08, 2021 10:06 PM IST
Rajinikanth was recently felicitated with Dadasaheb Phalke award.

Actor Rajinikanth on Thursday left for Hyderabad to join back the sets of his upcoming Tamil film Annaatthe to complete the remainder of the project. The star’s publicist shared a video in which Rajinikanth is seen getting off at the airport and waving to his fans.

Annaatthe, a rural action drama, marks the maiden collaboration of Rajinikanth and director Siva. Rajinikanth flew to Hyderabad in a chartered flight. As per sources, he has about a month of shooting left.

In December 2020, the shoot of the project came to a standstill after eight crew members tested positive for the coronavirus in Hyderabad. A day later, Rajinikanth was hospitalized in Hyderabad after his blood pressure fluctuated drastically. The shoot was immediately halted and Rajinikanth was set to return to Chennai the next day. Upon being discharged from the hospital, Rajinikanth was advised a week of bed rest with not much physical activity.

After four months, Rajinikanth is finally returning to a film set. Annaatthe, which is gearing up for this Diwali release, also stars Keerthy Suresh, Meena and Khushbu Sundar in key roles. Keerthy will be seen playing Rajinikanth’s sister in the movie.

On being signed for the film, Keerthy said in a tweet: “Extremely happy to announce this magical milestone in my journey. From being awestruck by Rajinikanth to sharing screen space with him will be my most cherished memory in my life. Thank you director Siva and Sun Pictures.”

