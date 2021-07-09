Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rajinikanth returns to Chennai from USA, fans welcome him with chants of ‘Thalaivaa’, watch

Actor Rajinikanth returned to Chennai from the US, where he had been to for his annual health checkup. On his arrival, fans welcomed him by chanting 'Thalaivaa’. Watch video from the airport.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 09, 2021 02:14 PM IST
On June 26, Rajinikanth left for the US for annual checkup.

Actor Rajinikanth returned to Chennai from his annual health check-up on Friday early morning. He was welcomed by fans with chants of ‘Thalaivaa’ at the airport as he stepped out to board his car.

On June 26, Rajinikanth along with his daughter Aishwarya left for the US for his routine health check-up. He travels to the US every year for his medical check-up. However, due to the pandemic, he couldn’t travel last year.

Having recently completed shooting for his upcoming Tamil film Annaatthe; Rajinikanth decided to take a break to go on his medical check-up.

Rajinikanth arrived at Chennai airport in the wee hours of Friday morning. As he stepped out to board his car, he was welcomed by a group of his fans with chants of ‘Thalaivaa’. A few also referred to him as their god.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe is gearing up for release this Diwali festival. Tipped to be a rural drama, the film also stars Keerthy Suresh, Meena and Khushbu Sundar in key roles. The film was officially launched in 2019 December in Chennai in a low-key affair.

Rajinikanth, who was last seen on screen in AR Murugadoss directed Darbar, will be seen playing the role of a village president in Annaatthe, which will have simultaneous dubbed release in Telugu.

Also read: Amy Jackson shares throwback pic of Aishwarya Rai eating food on floor, calls her a 'queen'

After the colossal flop of Darbar, Rajinikanth agreed to take a 50 percent pay cut for Annaatthe at the behest of the producers. Reportedly, his remuneration was reduced from an estimated 118 crore for Darbar to Rs. 58 crore for Annaatthe.

Annaatthe, which has been produced by Sun Pictures, has been directed by Siva and has music by D Imman.

