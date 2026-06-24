Rajinikanth reveals why he didn't publicly wish Tamil Nadu CM Vijay on his birthday

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor C. Joseph Vijay celebrated his 52nd birthday on June 22, with fans, celebrities, and political leaders flooding social media with wishes. Amid the celebrations, however, one question dominated online chatter: why hadn't superstar Rajinikanth wished Vijay publicly? The veteran star has now addressed the buzz and revealed the reason behind it.

Rajinikanth on buzz over skipping Vijay's birthday wish

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor C. Joseph Vijay turned 52 on June 22.

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On Wednesday, Rajinikanth attended the launch event of his upcoming film in Chennai. During the event, the makers unveiled the film's title, Dharman, following which the superstar interacted with the media and addressed several questions from the press.

As Rajinikanth was leaving the venue, reporters asked the superstar why he had not publicly wished Vijay on his birthday, a question that had been fuelling speculation on social media since the actor-politician's special day.

Responding to the question, Rajinikanth put the speculation to rest, revealing that he had personally called Vijay to wish him on his birthday instead of posting a public message on social media.

“I already wished him through the call,” he said. After addressing the question, Rajinikanth folded his hands in gratitude, acknowledged those gathered at the venue, and drove away.

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{{^usCountry}} Rajinikanth puts rumours to rest {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rajinikanth puts rumours to rest {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Back in May, Rajinikanth held a press conference at his home in Poes Garden. It came after his perceived silence following the declaration of the Tamil Nadu election results, which saw Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and C Joseph Vijay win. Some thought that he was unhappy with the results, while others claimed he was trying to merge parties. The film star clarified it all. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Back in May, Rajinikanth held a press conference at his home in Poes Garden. It came after his perceived silence following the declaration of the Tamil Nadu election results, which saw Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and C Joseph Vijay win. Some thought that he was unhappy with the results, while others claimed he was trying to merge parties. The film star clarified it all. {{/usCountry}}

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“Rumours started spreading that I said Vijay shouldn’t become CM or that I was trying to merge two parties. Some are saying that I didn’t wish him at the airport when I already wished him on X,” he said.

He added, “Rajini is not a cheap or low-standard person to speak unnecessarily about anything else. I was extremely shocked when I heard that Vijay had become the Chief Minister. As soon as the Chief Minister won, I congratulated him. I’m not even in politics, so why would I be jealous of Vijay? Maybe if Kamal (Haasan) becomes the CM, I might get jealous. (smiles) There is a 25-year generation gap between Vijay and me. It won’t look good if we compete.”

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Rajinikanth also praised Vijay, stating, “At the age of 52, he has achieved more than MGR and NTR. He faced and won against the BJP at the Centre and two parties here. It was a surprise-filled happiness for me. No Jealousy. A lot of expectations for Vijay and my best wishes to him.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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