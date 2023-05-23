Rajinikanth says he didn't smoke in front of Sarath Babu out of respect, late actor wanted him to quit

Sarath Babu died of multi-organ failure in a private hospital in Hyderabad on Monday. The veteran actor was 71. Several members of the Tamil film industry including Kamal Haasan, Surya, Karthi paid tribute to him. Rajinikanth was also among those who spoke about the late actor. They had worked together on a number of films and Rajinikanth shared that he had tremendous respect for him. Sarath wanted him to quit smoking and he wouldn't smoke in front of him. (Also read: Veteran actor Sarath Babu dies at 71)

Rajinikanth paid tribute to late actor Sarath Babu.

Rajinikanth also shared that they knew each other before they became actors and were friends. He added that the late actor always had a smile on his face and never got upset. Earlier this month, Sarath Babu was admitted to AIG Hospitals in Hyderabad. According to several news reports, he had contracted sepsis, which affected his organs and he was put on a ventilator.

Speaking about his friend, Rajinikanth told the news agency PTI, "I have never seen him getting serious or angry. You all know that all the films I acted with him are very big hits — Mullum Malarum, Muthu, Annamalai and Velaikkaran. He had great love and affection for me...he would always regret my smoking and ask me to quit it for a long life. If he would see me smoking, he would snatch the cigarette and put it out. So, I won't smoke before him."

The Tamil actor also recalled how he helped get into the right frame of mind for a key scene in the 1992 film Annamalai directed by Suresh Krissna. He said, "In Annamalai, there is this important scene about a challenge (Rajinikanth taking on Sarath Babu after their friendship turns sour) that took a lot of retakes as the emotions did not come out properly. He got me a cigarette and after that I felt relaxed and the take was approved. He always advised me about good health but he is no more now."

Sarath Babu made his acting debut in 1973 with the Telugu film Rama Rajyamwas. He last seen in the Tamil film Vasantha Mullai this year. The actor will be cremated on Tuesday in Chennai.

