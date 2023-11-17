Rajinikanth says he is sure India will win world cup final against Australia: ‘It is ours’

Rajinikanth is confident about India winning world cup 2023 trophy. The veteran was recently in Mumbai to watch the India vs New Zealand world cup semi-final match at Wankhede Stadium. Upon returning to Chennai, he briefly interacted with media and opened up about his match experience. He also predicted India's win in the upcoming WC final. Also read: Madhuri Dixit celebrates Team India's big win, posts selfie with Anushka Sharma, Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth on India winning World Cup

Rajinikanth predicts World Cup 2023 winner. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

Rajinikanth told news agency PTI, “At first, I felt nervous. Later, when wickets kept falling, it went well. During that one and a half hours, I was quite nervous. But I am 100 percent sure the (world) cup is ours.”

Rajinikanth in Mumbai

The Jailer actor wasn't alone in Mumbai. He was seen with his wife, producer Latha, as both arrived in the city for the match on Tuesday night. In September, Rajinikanth alongside Sachin Tendulkar and Amitabh Bachchan received the Golden Ticket from the BCCI (The Board of Control for Cricket in India), which allows them access to all 48 matches of the World Cup.

Others at World Cup semi-final match

Previously, Madhuri Dixit posted a bunch of photos from the stadium which was packed with fans and celebs. She was with her husband Dr Shriram Nene. In one of the photos, she posed with Rajinikanth.

Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, Kunal Khemu, Sachin Tendulkar, Kiara Avani and Sidharth Malhotra among others were also present at the semi-final match. Footballer David Beckham who is on a three-day visit to Mumbai, also witnessed the match in which India won, qualifying for the finals. Added to this, Virat Kohli hit his 50th ODI century which was also the highlight of the game.

A day before heading to Mumbai, Rajinikanth shared a note of appreciation for the film Jigarthanda Double X. It is directed by Karthik Subbaraj who posted the letter on his official X page. An excerpt from it read, "Jigarthanda Double X" is a Kurunji flower (a rare flower that blooms once very twelve years in the Western Ghats). Amazing work by Karthik Subbaraj, different story and plot. New scenes that cinema fans have never seen before. It makes us wonder if Lawrence can act like this. SJ Surya is the go to actor of today. He aptly mixes villainy, comedy and character and he is amazing."

