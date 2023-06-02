Rajinikanth, Tamannaah Bhatia cut massive cake as they wrap up Jailer shoot. See pics

The shoot of actor Rajinikanth’s upcoming Tamil film Jailer, which is scheduled for release on August 10, was finally wrapped up on Thursday. The makers of the film, Sun Pictures, took to Twitter to share pictures from the team’s wrap up party where Rajinikanth cut a massive cake and was joined by co-star Tamannaah Bhatia and director Nelson Dillipkumar. Also read: Rajinikanth shares pic with Kapil Dev from sets of Laal Salaam, calls it ‘honour and privilege’

Tamannaah Bhatia and Rajinikanth celebrated the shoot wrap of Jailer.

In the pictures, Rajinikanth is seen with his co-stars and other team members as they cut a huge cake which has ‘Jailer shooting wrapped’ written on it. In one of the pictures, Rajinikanth can be seen doing thumbs up as he poses for the camera. Sun Pictures shared the update on its official Twitter page. "It’s a wrap for #Jailer! Theatre la sandhippom #JailerFromAug10,” read the post.

Jailer cast

In Jailer, Rajinikanth plays a prison jailer and the film has been predominantly shot inside a prison. The film also stars Shivrajkumar, Mohanlal and Jackie Shroff in key roles apart from Tamannaah Bhatia and Ramya Krishnan.

Jackie Shroff in Jailer

Jackie Shroff, who had last worked together with Rajinikanth in Uttar Dakshin over three decades ago, is once again sharing screen space with him in Jailer. It is rumoured that Jackie plays one of the antagonists in Jailer. His entire portion was filmed during across Rajasthan the recent schedule.

In Tamil, Jackie was last seen in Rendagam, which also featured Arvind Swamy and Kunchako Boban. In 2019, he played the main antagonist in Vijay’s Bigil, which was a major box-office hit. Jackie’s other notable appearances in Tamil films include Aaranya Kaandam and Maayavan.

Jailer marks the maiden collaboration between Rajinikanth and Nelson. The former agreed to do the project to compensate for the losses of his last picture Annaatthe, which was also produced by Sun Pictures.

Rajinikanth in Laal Salaam

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth recently completed filming his portion in daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s upcoming Tamil directorial, Laal Salaam. He plays a Mumbai-based crime lord in the movie which also stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in key roles.

