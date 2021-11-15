Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe enters 200 crore club despite poor reviews

Actor Rajinikanth’s latest Tamil film Annaatthe, which released worldwide in cinemas around Diwali, has managed to mint over ₹200 crore at the box-office, despite garnering largely mixed and poor reviews.

The film entered the ₹200 crore club in just ten days of its release in cinemas. Annaatthe is the one of the biggest films to be released after the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

As per trade analyst Manobala Vijayan, the film has grossed ₹217.63 crore by Sunday. He tweeted, “@ManobalaV #Annaatthe WW Box Office HEALTHY rise on 2nd Saturday. Week 1 – ₹202.47 cr. Week 2 Day 1 – ₹4.05 cr, Day 2 – ₹4.90 cr, Day 3 – ₹6.21 cr, Total – ₹217.63 cr #Rajinikanth #KeerthySuresh #Nayanthara.”

Despite earning big bucks at the box-office, the Rajinikanth starrer opened to highly mixed to poor response from critics and audiences alike. However, the film has still managed to do well because audiences are finally getting to see a Rajinikanth film in over two years.

The film was panned heavily for its over-the-top melodrama and old-school brother-sister sentiment scenes. Keerthy Suresh played Rajinikanth’s sister in the movie.

Directed by Siva, the film also stars Khushbu Sundar, Meena and Jagapathi Babu in key roles. The film has been dubbed in Telugu and titled as Peddanna, and it had a simultaneous release with the Tamil version.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth was recently honoured with the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke Award for his contribution to cinema as one of the biggest stars of the country.

On being presented with the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke Award, Rajinikanth said: “I dedicate this award to my guru and mentor K Balachander sir, whom I remember him with gratitude. I also dedicate this award to my brother Sathyanarayana Rao Gaikwad, who was a father figure. He raised me with great values, and instilled spirituality in me."