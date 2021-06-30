Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rajinikanth’s pics with fans amid US trip surface online

Rajinikanth was seen posing with a few fans for pictures. He is in US these days with his daughter Aishwarya.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 11:02 PM IST
Rajinikanth posing for photos with fans.

Actor Rajinikanth, who is currently in the US for his annual medical check-up, has clicked pictures with fans from West Virginia, which have gone viral on social media. Rajinikanth travels to the US almost every year for his routine medical check-up. Due to the pandemic, he couldn’t travel last year.

In the pictures, Rajinikanth can be seen posing with two of his fans. In one picture, he can be seen having a conversation with them.

Having recently completed shooting for his upcoming Tamil film Annaatthe, Rajinikanth decided to take a break to go on his medical check-up. He has been accompanied by his daughter, Aishwarya Dhanush. Last week, a picture of Rajinikanth along with his daughter, stepping out of Mayo Clinic, surfaced online.

As part of the trip, Rajinikanth is expected to meet his son-in-law Dhanush, who is shooting for the Netflix film The Gray Man in Los Angeles. It is also believed that upon Rajinikanth’s return from the US, his next project will be officially announced.

Also read: Shahid Kapoor poses for selfies with Ishaan Khatter at new home, don't miss the sea view

Annaatthe is gearing up for release this Diwali festival. Tipped to be a rural drama, the film also stars Keerthy Suresh, Meena and Khushbhu Sundar in key roles. The film was officially launched in 2019 December in Chennai in a low-key affair.

Rajinikanth, who was last seen on screen in AR Murugadoss' Darbar, will be seen playing the role of a village president in Annaatthe, which will have simultaneous, dubbed release in Telugu.

The film, for which SP Balasubrahmanyam recorded his last song, has been directed by Siva and has music by D. Imman.

