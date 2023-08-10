Rajnikanth returns to silver screen with Jailer: Here are 5 facts about the film

Rajinikanth's action entertainer Jailer released in theatres across the globe on Thursday. The day turned out to be all about celebration as fans of the superstar danced outside theatres with some offices in Chennai and Bengaluru even announcing an off day. Here is all about the film which has two different avatars of Rajinikanth's 'Tiger' Muthuvel Pandian. Also read: Jailer movie release live updates

Starcast

Rajnikanth in a still from Jailer trailer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jailer boasts of a celebrated ensemble cast comprising of actors like Ramya Krishnan, Jackie Shroff, Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi and Vinayakan in prominent roles. Mohanlal also has an extended cameo in the film. Tamannaah Bhatia's special dance number Kaavaalaa from the film is already a massive hit.

Film shoot

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The film was announced in February last year, with the working title Thalaivar 169 since it marks Rajinikanth's 169th film. The film was wrapped in June this year and Rajinikanth celebrated the shoot wrap by cutting a massive cake, with Tamannaah Bhatia beside him.

Advance booking

According to a report on Sacnilk.com, Jailer recorded an advance booking of around ₹18.24 crore in India, with around ₹16 crore coming from Tamil version alone. The Telugu version had advance booking of around ₹2 crore ahead of its release. This clearly indicates the film's opening collection in India will be atleast ₹20 crore on Thursday.

Budget

Jailer is said to have been made on a budget of around ₹200 crore. There is however, no official confirmation about the same. A Times of India report claims Rajinikanth was paid a whopping ₹110 crore for the film.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jailer comes more than a year after Rajinikanth's last film Annaatthe. Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film has Rajinikanth in the role of Jailer Muthuvel Pandian. Tamannaah Bhatia's dance number Kaavaalaa became a massive hit ahead of the film's release. While the actor has impressed her fans with her dance moves which are now viral, the song has been sung by Shilpa Rao and Anirudh Ravichander and penned by Arunraja Kamaraj.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10