Rapper Arivu detained for protesting against ‘violence on students’ outside TN Secretariat; clarifies if he met CM Vijay

The protests that began in Delhi have since spilt over to other cities since the police action against students on July 20. Visuals of the usage of lathi and tear gas on students seem to have moved many who have since begun protesting in their own cities. Rapper Arivu was detained by the Chennai police for protesting outside the Secretariat and later taken inside. Amid rumours that he met Tamil Nadu chief minister-actor, C Joseph Vijay, the singer clarified what happened.

Rapper Arivu was taken into the Tamil Nadu Secretariat by the police during his protest.

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(Also Read: Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay breaks silence on students' protests: ‘Scrap NEET, respect sentiments’)

Arivu clarifies his protest was for the students

Arivu released a statement on social media, stating that he protested outside the Secretariat in response to the police action against students in Delhi during the Chalo Sansad march. “On 21 July 2026 morning, I raised my voice in front of the Tamil Nadu Secretariat, urging the Government of India to immediately stop the violence being inflicted on the students protesting in large numbers in Delhi against the NEET examination and the irregularities surrounding it. I also appealed to the Government of Tamil Nadu to extend its support to the protesting students,” he wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} “The NEET examination has created fear and uncertainty among students. As a consequence, we have already lost many young lives, and the risk of losing more continues. This situation has the potential to seriously affect the mental well-being of students and the future of our nation. Therefore, as one among the people, I urge the Government of Tamil Nadu to intensify its efforts towards the complete abolition of the NEET examination,” further read his statement. Arivu says he did not meet CM Vijay {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The NEET examination has created fear and uncertainty among students. As a consequence, we have already lost many young lives, and the risk of losing more continues. This situation has the potential to seriously affect the mental well-being of students and the future of our nation. Therefore, as one among the people, I urge the Government of Tamil Nadu to intensify its efforts towards the complete abolition of the NEET examination,” further read his statement. Arivu says he did not meet CM Vijay {{/usCountry}}

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Arivu also clarified that while he met Adhav Arjuna, he did not meet Vijay when he was taken into the Secretariat. “On 21 July 2026, at the Secretariat, I met Hon'ble Minister Mr. Adhav Arjuna. During the meeting, I conveyed that the use of violence against protesting students is against the very spirit of democracy. I did not meet the Hon'ble Chief Minister. I wish to clarify this in view of media reports stating otherwise,” wrote the rapper.

He ended his note with, “I express my wholehearted solidarity with the students across India who are peacefully and democratically protesting against the NEET examination. In Solidarity, Arivu.” On Tuesday, Arivu staged a protest outside the Tamil Nadu Secretariat and police personnel initially escorted him away from the protest site. He was later taken into the building and was seen being escorted to the gate by Aadhav Arjuna.

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Former Deputy Chief Minister and actor-producer, Udhayanidhi Stalin, criticised the government’s handling of the rapper.