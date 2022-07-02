Rocketry The Nambi Effect box office day 1 collection: R Madhavan's film opens to 65 lakh haul

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, the maiden directorial venture of actor R Madhavan, has collected ₹65 lakh nett at the domestic box office on day one of its release. As per a new report, the film had a better opening in theatres than other films such as Vikram and Valimai. Rocketry features Madhavan in the lead role. The film is based on the life of former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, who was falsely charged with espionage in 1994. (Also Read | Rocketry: The Nambi Effect review)

Rocketry chronicles Nambi Narayanan's early days as a graduate student at Princeton University, before exploring his work as a scientist and the espionage allegations against him. The film was shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil, and English. It is also dubbed in Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

A Box Office India report said that the film mentioned that Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is 'probably more' for Tamil Nadu but the collections from Chennai there 'don't suggest it has done much there also'. The report also said that 'it could be that the Hindi version' made more collection 'unless it has collected well outside Chennai in Tamil Nadu'. R Madhavan's film has a better opening than 'bigger Tamil films like Valimai, Beast and Vikram but those were all dubbed and pretty awful openings so it's not saying much', added the report.

Trade Analyst Ramesh Bala also tweeted about the film. "@ActorMadhavan's #Rocketry has opened with best reviews and WOM..Multiplexes adv booking looks good for this weekend..." He also wrote on Twitter, "Both #Yaanai and #Rocketry have debuted in Top 10 in Malaysia yesterday… Good weekend ahead..."

Apart from Madhavan, actors Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya are also part of the film in cameo appearances. The film also features Phyllis Logan, Vincent Riotta and Ron Donachie. Madhavan essays the role of Nambi Narayanan in the film. The movie has been shot in India, France, Canada, Georgia and Serbia.

