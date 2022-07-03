Rocketry The Nambi Effect box office day 2 collection: R Madhavan film sees 100% growth, earns 1.3 crore

R Madhavan’s directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect seems to be improving its box office performance after a disappointing opening day. On Saturday, the film doubled its daily gross, registering a relatively healthier ₹1.3 crore haul. This has taken its total two-day earnings to around ₹2 crore. However, given the very low opening day, it will need to further improve on Sunday to have any shot at breaking even in the days to come. Also read: Rocketry predicted to perform like The Kashmir Files at box office

Rocketry has been made in Tamil, Hindi, and English simultaneously. It has also seen a release with dubbed versions in other Indian languages. The film, which stars Madhavan, is the story of rocket scientist Nambi Narayanan, who faced espionage charges during his career, and fought them.

According to a report in BoxOfficeIndia.com, “Rocketry (Hindi) double up on Saturday from a very low starting point on Friday. The film has caught up Rashtra Kavach Om on Saturday and its two-day collections are around ₹2 crore nett.” According to some reports, the film was always expected to open low and grow by word of mouth, similar to The Kashmir Files, which had a slow start, but managed to gross over ₹300 crore by the end of its run.

Given the positive reviews it has received that is likely. But comparisons with The Kashmir Files may still be a stretch. The Vivek Agnihotri film opened at ₹3.5 crore and was doing ₹26 crore in a day by its second weekend, a tall order for Rocketry. Reacting to reports that Rocketry was poised to grow like The Kashmir Files, Vivek Agnihotri had praised Madhavan on Twitter , saying he wished Rocketry does perform as predicted.

Apart from Madhavan, actors Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya are also a part of the film in cameo appearances. The film also features Phyllis Logan, Vincent Riotta and Ron Donachie. Madhavan essays the role of Nambi Narayanan in the film. The movie has been shot in India, France, Canada, Georgia and Serbia.

