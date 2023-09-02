Veteran Telugu actor RS Shivaji dies at 66

On Saturday, comedian RS Shivaji died, reportedly due to health-related problems. He was 66. RS Shivani was a close associate of Kamal Haasan and had acted in over a hundred films in Tamil cinema. Also read: Rajinikanth's Jailer gets an OTT release date, will clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan

Veteran actor and comedian, RS Shivaji starred in several Kamal Haasan films.

Sharing the news of his death, trade analyst Ramesh Bala wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Popular Tamil Character/Comedy Actor #RSShivaji passed away in Chennai this morning.. He acted in this Friday release #LuckyMan and has done several memorable roles including #ApoorvaSagodharargal etc May his soul RIP!''

RS Shivaji films

RS Shivaji was the son of actor-producer MR Santhanam. He made his film debut in the 1980s and has several hit films under his credit over the last four decades. He was known for his association with Kamal Haasan as he starred in several films. His best works include Vikram, Satya, Apoorva Sagodaragal, Michael Madana Kamaraju, Guna, Chachi 420, and Anbeshivam. All of these films were also translated into Telugu.

Later, he made his Telugu debut with Chiranjeevi's Jagadekaveeru Athiloka Sundari. In the film, RS Shivaji played the role of a constable. Besides this, he was also seen in 1000 Abaddalu, directed by Teja. His last two releases were Sai Pallavi's Gargi and Vattakara

Shivaji also starred in TV shows--Kula Vilakku, Ethanai Konam Ethanai Paarvai, Anbulla Snehidhiye, Maruthani and Vallamai Tharayo. He was a part of the web series Time Enna Baas in a lead role.

