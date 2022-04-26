Saani Kaayidham trailer: Keerthy Suresh is a police constable-turned-murderer out on a journey of revenge. Watch

The trailer of Keerthy Suresh’s upcoming Tamil revenge drama Saani Kaayidham was released on Tuesday. The Arun Matheswaran directorial also stars actor-filmmaker Selvaraghavan in a key role. Going by the trailer, it is evident that the film is not for the faint-hearted and it features Keerthy in what’s probably the most violent avatar of her career yet. Also read: Saani Kaayidham teaser: Keerthy Suresh is out for vengeance in this thriller; fans say, 'she sets the screen on fire'

The film will have its simultaneous dubbed release in Telugu as well as Malayalam. Keerthy took to Twitter to share the trailer. In the film, the actor plays a police constable-turned-murderer named Ponni.

The trailer opens with Selvaraghavan’s character being interrogated. He goes on to count the number of murders he’s committed with Ponni. A few shots later, the trailer introduces Ponni, and this time she’s being interrogated, and she confesses to have murdered 25 people. She also admits she once worked as a police constable.

Going by the visuals, this could be one of the most violent Tamil films in recent years. The film’s story follows the heart-wrenching journey of Ponni, who works as a constable and lives with her five-year-old daughter Dhana and her husband Maari, who works as a coolie in a rice mill. In one unfortunate night, she loses everything. To avenge the injustice done to her, she takes support of Sangaiyyah (Selvaraghavan), with whom she shares a bitter past.

Speaking about her role, Keerthy Suresh said in a statement, “Saani Kaayidham is a complete departure from any of my past work, I play a raw and intense character. It was my role and director Arun’s distinctive storytelling style and vision that interested me to be a part of this hard-hitting film. To top it, I had director Selvaraghavan as my co-star – couldn’t get better! I have put my heart and soul in this role.”

The film boasts of an exciting crew comprising of Yamini Yagnamurthy as Cinematographer, Sam CS as the music director, Ramu Thangaraj as Art Director, Nagooran Ramachandran as the Editor, Dhilip Subbarayan as Stunts director and Siddharth Ravipatti as the creative producer. The film will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on May 6.

