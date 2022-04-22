Saani Kaayidham teaser: Keerthy Suresh is out for vengeance in this thriller; fans say, 'she sets the screen on fire'

The teaser of Keerthy Suresh’s upcoming Tamil revenge drama Saani Kaayidham, which will premiere on Amazon Prime on May 6, was unveiled on Friday. The thriller has Keerthy's character yearning for revenge where she won’t stop at any cost. Going by the visuals, it looks like a film that sees the actor embrace a dark character, something she has rarely done in her career till now. Written and directed by Arun Matheswaran, the film has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja and has been produced by Screen Scene. Also read: Keerthy Suresh looks bruised in the first look of Saani Kaayidham, see poster

Sharing the teaser on Twitter on Friday morning, Keerthy wrote: “I have been waiting to show you all my favourite characters for a long time and there you go! Here’s presenting Ponni and Sangaiyyah from #SaaniKaayidham (sic).”

I have been waiting to show you all my favourite characters for a long time and there you go!



Here?s Presenting Ponni and Sangaiyyah from #SaaniKaayidham ??#SaaniKaayidhamTeaser https://t.co/s003JDkRwp#SaaniKaayidhamOnPrime,

May 6 @primevideoin — Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) April 22, 2022

The teaser opens with the voice of Keerthy Suresh, who goes on to ask what is revenge. She then goes to explain what really defines vengeance and why merely getting someone arrested for their crimes won’t cut it.

In the last shot of the teaser, Keerthy is seen fiercely staring into the camera with a gun in her hand. The film also stars filmmaker Selvaraghavan in a key role. It will see Keerthy and Selvaraghavan on the run after committing a major crime.

Fans appreciated Keerthy's dark turn in the teaser. One fan replied in a tweet, “She is setting the screen on fire here.” Another fan applauded her for taking on such a gritty-looking project. "You never disappoint. Always trying new

Keerthy was last seen in Telugu sports drama Good Luck Sakhi, in which she played a sharpshooter. The film marked the debut of filmmaker Nagesh Kukunoor in Telugu.

Keerthy also awaits the release of Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The project, which marks the first time that Mahesh and Keerthy have been cast opposite each other. She also has Chiranjeevi’s Bhola Shankar, in which she plays his sister and Nani’s Dasara in the pipeline. Keerthy is also part of upcoming Tamil film Maamannan, which also stars Udhayanidhi Staling and is being directed by Mari Selvaraj.

