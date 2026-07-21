Sai Pallavi says she is celebrating Rajkumar Periasamy's National Award win for Amaran as her own: ‘My heart is full’

2024 film Amaran won big at the 72nd National Film Awards, clinching three honours- Rajkumar Periasamy as Best Director, GV Prakash as Best Music Direction and R Kalaivannan as Best Editor. Periasamy thanked the cast and crew in a heartfelt note after his win. Actor Sai Pallavi, who played the female lead in the autobiographical drama, said that she is celebrating his win as her own.

What Rajkumar wrote on National Award win

Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi play Major Mukund and Indhu Rebecca Varghese in Amaran.

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Rajkumar wrote on X, "I’ve always dreamt of receiving the National award ever since I dreamt of becoming a film director. And it’s come true now! God has been truly kind.

But while Writing and Making #Amaran all I had in my mind was to make the audience empathise with the characters and the lives of Indian Army soldiers & families. The film has given back to me and our team in multi-folds. For this highest recognition of ‘National Award for Best Direction’, I thank the esteemed Jury of #72ndNationalAwards."

“This “Golden Lotus” award encourages me to explore and reassures the process. & I dedicate this award to the family of #MajorMukundVaradarajan sir and each soldier of the Indian army. Hearty Congratulations to my editor @kalaivananoffl and music composer @gvprakash, Stars of my ongoing film #OM @DhanushKraja sir @Mammukka sir and all the national award recipients. Special thanks to my producers @ikamalhaasan sir #mahendran sir @sonypicsfilmsin @Siva_Kartikeyan @Sai_Pallavi92❤️ @Dop_Sai @Rajeevan69 #StefanRichter @anbariv @Synccinema Co Producers @khanwacky #Disney, the entire cast & crew!” he added.

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Sai Pallavi's response

{{^usCountry}} In response, Sai Pallavi retweeted with the note, "My heart is full🥹❤️ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In response, Sai Pallavi retweeted with the note, "My heart is full🥹❤️ {{/usCountry}}

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This wasn’t an easy journey, you handled everything with utmost grit & respect for the story you wanted to say! I’m emotional as im writing this; i witnessed the whole journey until this moment of you receiving this highest honor! I’m so proud and happy for you dear @Rajkumar_KP Sir. I’m celebrating your win as my own. My heartfelt congratulations to @gvprakash for the lovely music & @kalaivananoffl for all the hard work."

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Several fans commented that Sai Pallavi also deserved the Best Actress award for her work. The honour was given to Yami Gautam for Article 370.

Also starring Sivakarthikeyan, Amaran is an adaptation of Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh's book series India's Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Military Heroes. It narrates the life story of Major Mukund, who died during a counterterrorism operation and was awarded an Ashoka Chakra posthumously. Amaran grossed more than ₹300 crore at the box office.