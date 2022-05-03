Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal earns 22.3 cr in four days in TN despite criticism

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s latest Tamil release Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal had a solid start at the box office by grossing ₹22.3 crore in just four days in Tamil Nadu. Despite being heavily criticised for endorsing polyamory by a section of the audience, the film managed to perform well at the ticket window, as per trade sources. The movie also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. (Also Read | Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal movie review: Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's film is a rom-com with rough edges)

Directed by Vignesh Shivn, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal is a romantic comedy centred on Vijay Sethupathi’s character Rambo, who is engaged in two relationships involving Samantha and Nayanthara at the same time. Despite knowing that he’s cheating on them, both the women in the movie go on to fight for Vijay.

As per industry tracker Kaushik LM, the film has grossed ₹22.3 crore in four days in Tamil Nadu. "#KaathuVaakulaRenduKaadhal #KRK opening 4-days total TN gross is 22.3 cr super! Tomorrow will be a big day throughout, again," tweeted Kaushik.

Taking to Twitter, several people criticised the movie. A person wrote, "Watched trailers and promotions of the recent Tamil film “Kaathuvaakula rendu kaathal”. I have a script with a female protagonist who is polyamorous, pansexual and sex-positive. Any Producers? Any superhero or lady hero actors? Any takers please?" Another person tweeted, "Reviews for #KRK have seen many men rain down on the female perspective reviews, asking why should you view everything through the prism of gender. Kind sir, for the same reason you might like something, we might not, no? Because we all view it through our experiences."

Despite the film receiving brickbats from a section of the audience, Samantha said in an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Twitter that she enjoyed being part of the movie. “I wanted to be a part of a film that made people smile not think, not over analyse…not dissect. Just take a break from our day to day issues and laugh a little #Khatija and #KaathuvakulaRenduKaadhal was that for me,” she wrote.

Recently, in an interview on Galatta Plus, Vignesh opened up about the criticism, “I don’t know much about (subjects) like feminism and sexism. I just make movies to entertain. I faced backlash even with Paava Kadhaigal. For me, entertainment is the main goal, and I move the story towards that. Even when we write a song, the first priority is to make it a hit. 90 percent of my thoughts are about whether the scene is enjoyable. And other things come within the remaining 10 percent. I don’t know if I am mature enough to balance the fun.”

