Sanjjanaa Galrani defends Trisha Krishnan and CM Vijay amid trolling over Independence Day appearance: ‘Extremely sad’

Actor and Bigg Boss Telugu contestant Sanjjanaa Galrani has spoken up in support of Trisha Krishnan after the actor found herself at the centre of a controversy over her presence at the Independence Day 2026 celebrations in Chennai. The Karuppu actor had attended the event at Fort St George on August 15 and was seated next to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay’s parents, SA Chandrasekhar and Shobha Chandrasekhar.

Sanjjanaa Galrani defends Trisha amid Vijay backlash: ‘Why are you talking about a woman?’

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Not for the first time, the actor was in attendance for an important event with Vijay's family. She has been grabbing eyeballs for a while and even receiving backlash. Reacting to the backlash, Sanjjanaa questioned why the focus had shifted to Trisha and her presence rather than to Vijay’s work and performance as a politician.

Sanjjanaa Galrani questions the criticism of Trisha

Speaking to India Today, Sanjjanaa said the criticism should have been directed at Vijay’s work as a politician rather than at Trisha. She questioned why a woman was being brought into the conversation at all. “If you have the guts, then talk professionally about Thalapathy Vijay. Talk about his governance. Why are you talking about a woman? It's extremely sad, and we have to look down on this situation and how it's turned out to be. If it had been a man or a woman, I think, at this point in time, they are not able to find anything professionally against Thalapathy Vijay,” she said.

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{{^usCountry}} Sanjjanaa also defended Trisha’s right to keep her personal life private. She said the actor, regardless of her equation with Vijay, should not be judged or targeted because of speculation surrounding their relationship. "It is very important to respect a woman of any stature. Trisha's a successful actor who deserves an equal amount of respect. And whatever it is, it's their personal choice. Why are you judging them based on their choice — whether they're friends, husband and wife, or girlfriend-boyfriend? Talk about Vijay's achievements as a politician. Talk about flaws. You won't find any flaws, but that doesn't mean you go ahead and target a woman," she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sanjjanaa also defended Trisha’s right to keep her personal life private. She said the actor, regardless of her equation with Vijay, should not be judged or targeted because of speculation surrounding their relationship. "It is very important to respect a woman of any stature. Trisha's a successful actor who deserves an equal amount of respect. And whatever it is, it's their personal choice. Why are you judging them based on their choice — whether they're friends, husband and wife, or girlfriend-boyfriend? Talk about Vijay's achievements as a politician. Talk about flaws. You won't find any flaws, but that doesn't mean you go ahead and target a woman," she said. {{/usCountry}}

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The context

The controversy comes as Vijay completes 100 days as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, while speculation about his equation with Trisha has continued to make headlines. Rumours around the relationship only grew further when Vijay’s estranged wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, filed for divorce, citing alleged infidelity. Trisha’s emotional appearance at Vijay’s oath-taking ceremony in May 2026 only added to the speculation surrounding their relationship.

More recently, reports claimed that Sangeetha had withdrawn the divorce petition she filed before the Chengalpattu Family Court. The court later closed the case after she told them that she did not wish to take the matter forward.

Trisha’s upcoming projects

On the work front, Trisha was last seen in Karuppu, which did well at the box office. She will next be seen alongside Chiranjeevi in Vishwambhara. She also has the Malayalam film Ram, starring Mohanlal, lined up next.