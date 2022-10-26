Sardar box office: Makers announce sequel after Karthi’s spy thriller crosses 50 crore worldwide

Karthi’s spy thriller Sardar, which features him in dual roles, has done good business at the box office as the film has grossed over ₹50 crore worldwide on its fifth day. The makers of the Tamil film organised a success meet on Tuesday evening to announce that the sequel to Sardar will go on the floors soon. Also read: Karthi’s spy thriller set to cross ₹50 crore globally on fifth day

Sardar 2 will feature Karthi’s cop character turning into an agent. His first mission will take place in Cambodia. Prince Pictures, the makers of the film, took to Twitter to release a video that introduces audiences to the beginning of the sequel.

Meanwhile, trade analyst Trinath confirmed that Sardar has grossed over ₹50 crore on its fifth day. Sardar marked the maiden collaboration between Karthi and PS Mithran, known for films such as Irumbu Thirai and Hero. In the movie, Karthi was seen as father and son – playing a spy and police officer, respectively.

In a pre-release interview with Hindustan Times, Karthi described Sardar as a rooted spy thriller. “When we talk about spy films, we automatically start thinking of the high-concept films that are made in the west. What we have been missing is our home-grown spy tales and that’s what Mithran is bringing through Sardar,” he said.

Karthi recently confirmed that the sequel to his highly successful action flick Kaithi will release in cinemas next year. During the promotions of his other Tamil film Viruman, which was his first release of the year, Karthi spoke about Kaithi. A clip from the interaction had surfaced on social media.

In Kaithi, Karthi played a prisoner on parole to meet his daughter he has never seen. When he crosses paths with a cop, he’s forced to join forces with him and fight the drug lords who are after a cocaine consignment in police custody. The entire story unfolds in a single night within a span of four hours.

