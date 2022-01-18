Scene from Suriya’s Jai Bhim make it to Oscars’ library, first Tamil film to earn this honour. Watch

The Oscars on Tuesday uploaded a scene from Suriya’s Tamil film Jai Bhim on their Youtube channel under the section, ‘Scene At the Academy’. The hard-hitting scene is the opening sequence of Jai Bhim, which has been produced by Suriya, who plays activist-lawyer Chandru in the movie.

The scene throws the spotlight on a group of people, just released from a local jail and their families patiently waiting to receive them. As they walk out, they’re stopped and asked about their caste. Those from the lowermost castes are told to stay back, booked in pending cases and handed over to the local police who pay the prison officer to take them away.

Jai Bhim, which premiered directly on Amazon Prime last year, shines the spotlight on the innocent and hardworking lives of an oppressed tribe, members of which, with no land to call their own nor a strong roof over their heads, find joys in simple things in life.

The film also stars Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Rajisha Vijayan and Lijo Mol Jose among others.

Talking about being part of the movie and producing it on his own, Suriya had said that he was proud to present the story of “courage and faith in pursuit of justice.” The film features the actor in the role of a lawyer fighting for the lands for the tribal communities.

Jai Bhim was the second direct-OTT release for Suriya after Soorarai Pottru. It was also his third production venture after films such as Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum and Udanpirappe to take the OTT route.

Upon the film’s release, a section of the audience took offense to a particular scene in the movie in which a calendar shot featured a communal symbol. To not hurt the sentiments of people; the producers replaced the communal symbol with a picture of goddess Lakshmi.

