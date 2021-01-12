Scenes from Master leaked ahead of release, team takes swift action

The makers of Tamil film Master, which is scheduled to release in cinemas on Wednesday, were in shock when they realised key scenes including the introduction sequence of actor Vijay were leaked online on Monday night. A 26-second introduction scene of Vijay from the movie was being circulated on social media.

It is believed the clips that have been leaked were recorded from a specially organised show for the distributors of the movie.

As soon the news about the leak broke, the makers of the movie quickly sprung into action. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj was disappointed at the leak and took to Twitter to request audiences to not watch and share the leaked clips.

He wrote, "Dear all. It's been a 1.5 year long struggle to bring Master to u. All we have is hope that you'll enjoy it in theatres. If u come across leaked clips from the movie, please don't share it. Thank u all. Love u all. One more day and #Master is all yours (sic).

The makers of Master, XB Film Creators also took to Twitter and requested audiences to not share the leaked clips. “Team #Master requests you all not to forward/share any leaked content and if you come across anything of these sorts, please share it with us at report@blockxpiracy.com (sic)," read their tweet.

A source from the team of Master confirmed that the source of the leak has been identified and action will be taken against the person.

Master becomes the first pan-Indian release of 2021. The film, which features Vijay in the role of a college professor with a violent past, will release in four languages on Wednesday. The movie also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Andrea Jeremiah among others.