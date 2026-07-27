Screenings of Jana Nayagan halted in Chennai over minors watching A-rated Vijay film; arguments break out

H Vinoth’s Jana Nayagan finally hit screens on July 23 after a 7-month delay. Fans who have been waiting for a long time to watch Vijay’s final film, despite the A-rating by the CBFC, have been causing delayed and cancelled screenings across Chennai. Videos show fights breaking out between fans and theatre management over taking minors to the shows.

Jana Nayagan screenings halted over minors

Mamitha Baiju and Vijay's Jana Nayagan screenings were halted due to minors attending the show.

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An Instagram user who booked a screening of Jana Nayagan at PVR AMPA Mall, Chennai, posted a video stating that her show was halted for nearly an hour because parents had brought children to the film. The audience waited as an argument broke out between the parents and the theatre management, only resolved after a refund was promised. The video also shows policemen intervening and asking those accompanying the minors to leave with them.

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{{^usCountry}} Another Instagram user claimed that a screening of Jana Nayagan was halted at Palavaram PVR Grand due to a fight between the theatre management and those who were not allowed to enter the show. Police could be seen intervening here, too, as the audience member claimed there was an issue regarding refunding money to those not allowed to watch the film. Numerous people could be seen standing at the box office counter with little kids in tow, trying to get refunds for the film. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another Instagram user claimed that a screening of Jana Nayagan was halted at Palavaram PVR Grand due to a fight between the theatre management and those who were not allowed to enter the show. Police could be seen intervening here, too, as the audience member claimed there was an issue regarding refunding money to those not allowed to watch the film. Numerous people could be seen standing at the box office counter with little kids in tow, trying to get refunds for the film. {{/usCountry}}

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Many on the internet opined that it was not the theatres’ fault but the parents’ for bringing children to the show. “Parents knew this was an A certificate... The theatre has to follow rules or else their license will be cancelled,” commented one person. “The audacity to argue. It's a freakin Adults only movie,” wrote another. “Today same issue at pvr 9.05 started at 9.30 audi 6,” commented one person. “Same Issue happened today at Ampa Sky one Audi 6 G18,” wrote another, mentioning how similar issues were cropping up in other theatres.

About Jana Nayagan

Vinoth’s Jana Nayagan is an adaptation of Anil Ravipudi’s 2023 hit Telugu film Bhagavanth Kesari. It stars Vijay, Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol in lead roles, with Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, and others playing key roles. The film tells the story of a former prisoner who brings up a little girl to fight her phobias and achieve her childhood dream. They also find themselves fighting against someone from their past and trying to save the country in the midst of it all.