Actor Kamal Haasan recently spoke about the impact of AI on water resources at a college during the Nayagan Fest. The actor remarked that people must relearn to talk to friends rather than asking ChatGPT everything. His daughter, Shruti Haasan, seemed to agree as she reshared the video of his speech.

Shruti Haasan agrees with Kamal Haasan’s take on AI

Shruti Haasan and Kamal Haasan spoke out against AI recently.

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At a Tamil Nadu college, Kamal addressed the students on stage and spoke about AI. He said, “Now, when you use AI, more electricity is generated for it to process. Remember that every time you ask a question, a tumbler of water is wasted. Every time you use ChatGPT, it uses water. The more questions you ask it, the more water you waste.”

He also suggested that people must instead talk to their friends, stating, “Ask only the necessary questions. Otherwise, ask the friend next door. There are probably a few people who know more than it does. You shouldn’t think that I am the only one talking. I am not ChatGPT, I don’t know everything. I have the courage to say I don’t know.”

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{{^usCountry}} Shruti reposted a video of Kamal saying the same on her Instagram stories, adding the ‘100’ emoji to clearly agree with him. The actor also re-shared a post that read ‘The truth about AI’s water use might surprise you,’ which compared how much water AI uses compared to farming. Another video shows a guitarist showing off her skills with the caption reading, “Follow if you still value skill. Over AI.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shruti reposted a video of Kamal saying the same on her Instagram stories, adding the ‘100’ emoji to clearly agree with him. The actor also re-shared a post that read ‘The truth about AI’s water use might surprise you,’ which compared how much water AI uses compared to farming. Another video shows a guitarist showing off her skills with the caption reading, “Follow if you still value skill. Over AI.” {{/usCountry}}

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Shruti Haasan's posts against the use of AI.

Kamal Haasan in the past about AI

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Kamal went to the US in 2024 to start a 90-day AI course, of which he reportedly attended 45 days due to work commitments. He told India Today in 2025 that once he joined the course, he felt the technology was ‘beyond all of us’. He said, “I went to the US with the intention of learning AI. But, it's beyond me and beyond all of us. I feel we shouldn't touch it without proper understanding. When it comes to cinema visuals, it's at a nascent stage. It's a broad spectrum. AI will be there in your life, my life and everyone else's. It's like our computer. That's how I think. We should not feel threatened by AI.”

Last seen in the 2025 Mani Ratnam film Thug Life, Kamal has a film with Rajinikanth lined up, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. He also has a film with the fight-master duo Anbariv. Shruti last starred in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie in 2025 and in a special number in Buchi Babu Sana’s Peddi with Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor this year. She has Aakasamlo Oka Tara and Train lined up for release.